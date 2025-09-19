Boiled Potatoes: Benefits For Weight Loss & Diabetes

Image Credits: Unsplash
Often misunderstood, boiled potatoes can be a healthy, filling, and diabetic- as well as weight loss-friendly food when eaten mindfully. Here are benefits you should know about.
Image Credits: Pexels
Boiling reduces calorie density compared to frying. A medium boiled potato has around 130 calories, making it a light meal base.
Image Credits: Pexels
When cooled after boiling, potatoes form resistant starch, which improves gut health, aids satiety, and helps regulate blood sugar.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Boiled potatoes rank high on the satiety index, reducing unnecessary snacking and calorie intake.
Image Credits: Pexels
Boiled potatoes (especially with skin) provide complex carbs that release energy slowly, preventing sugar spikes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Though potatoes are high GI, cooling them after boiling lowers their glycaemic load, making them safer for people with diabetes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Potatoes are packed with potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and antioxidants all important for heart and metabolic health.
Image Credits: Freepik
Potassium in potatoes helps regulate blood pressure, reducing cardiovascular risk for people with diabetes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Fibre and resistant starch feed good gut bacteria, aiding digestion and reducing inflammation.
Image Credits: Unsplash
When used creatively in salads, curries, or snacks, boiled potatoes prevent reliance on fried or packaged foods.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: