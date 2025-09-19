Boiled Potatoes: Benefits For Weight Loss & Diabetes


Image Credits: Unsplash


Often misunderstood, boiled potatoes can be a healthy, filling, and diabetic- as well as weight loss-friendly food when eaten mindfully. Here are benefits you should know about.

Image Credits: Pexels

Low In Calories

Boiling reduces calorie density compared to frying. A medium boiled potato has around 130 calories, making it a light meal base.

Image Credits: Pexels

Resistant Starch

When cooled after boiling, potatoes form resistant starch, which improves gut health, aids satiety, and helps regulate blood sugar.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Keeps You Fuller

Boiled potatoes rank high on the satiety index, reducing unnecessary snacking and calorie intake.

Image Credits: Pexels

Slow Energy Release

Boiled potatoes (especially with skin) provide complex carbs that release energy slowly, preventing sugar spikes.

Image Credits: Pexels

Low Glycaemic Load

Though potatoes are high GI, cooling them after boiling lowers their glycaemic load, making them safer for people with diabetes.

Image Credits: Pexels

Nutrient-Rich Food

Potatoes are packed with potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and antioxidants all important for heart and metabolic health.

Image Credits: Freepik

Heart-Friendly

Potassium in potatoes helps regulate blood pressure, reducing cardiovascular risk for people with diabetes.

Image Credits: Pexels

Healthy Digestion

Fibre and resistant starch feed good gut bacteria, aiding digestion and reducing inflammation.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Helps Avoid Processed Foods

When used creatively in salads, curries, or snacks, boiled potatoes prevent reliance on fried or packaged foods.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here