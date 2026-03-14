Image Credit: Unsplash
Improving gut health requires fostering a diverse microbiome through diet and lifestyle changes. Here are some of the best ways to improve gut health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Eat plenty of fibre from whole grains, legumes, and veggies. These act as prebiotics to feed beneficial gut bacteria.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Incorporate fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi daily. These give live good bacteria that balance your gut microbiome.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drink adequate water as it boosts bacterial diversity, prevents constipation, and aids nutrient absorption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Add prebiotic-rich foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus. They nourish existing good bacteria.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Practice eating slowly without distractions, chewing thoroughly, and tuning into hunger cues. This improves digestion by reducing stress on your gut.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Manage stress through yoga or meditation, as it disrupts gut bacteria balance. Lower stress helps to support a healthier microbiome.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cut back on sugars, alcohol, and processed items that harm good bacteria. Focus on whole foods to foster a thriving gut environment.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: