Best Vitamin D Sources

From healthy bones to strong immunity, your body needs vitamin D for optimal health. Here are some foods sources you must add to your diet.
Fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are among the best natural sources of vitamin D.
While they contain lower amounts of vitamin D compared to fatty fish, egg yolks do provide some vitamin D.
Certain types of mushrooms, especially those exposed to UV light, can be good sources of vitamin D.
Some types of cheese, particularly Swiss and cheddar, contain small amounts of vitamin D.
Many foods are fortified with vitamin D to help improve intake. Common examples include plant-based milk and yogurt.
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. The body can produce vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight.
Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels is essential for overall health, and while sunlight exposure is a primary source, incorporating these food sources can help boost levels.
