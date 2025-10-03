Best Vitamin D Sources


From healthy bones to strong immunity, your body needs vitamin D for optimal health. Here are some foods sources you must add to your diet.

Fatty fish

Fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are among the best natural sources of vitamin D.

Egg yolk

While they contain lower amounts of vitamin D compared to fatty fish, egg yolks do provide some vitamin D.

Mushrooms

Certain types of mushrooms, especially those exposed to UV light, can be good sources of vitamin D.

Cheese

Some types of cheese, particularly Swiss and cheddar, contain small amounts of vitamin D.

Fortified foods

Many foods are fortified with vitamin D to help improve intake. Common examples include plant-based milk and yogurt.

Sunlight

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. The body can produce vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels is essential for overall health, and while sunlight exposure is a primary source, incorporating these food sources can help boost levels.

