Best Vegetables For Your Liver Health

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Vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and nutrient-dense can benefit liver health greatly. The exact proportion of the vegetables that you need depends on your individual nutrient needs.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Spinach and other leafy greens that are commonly found seasonally can provide nutrients that can benefit liver function.

Leafy Greens

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Cauliflower, broccoli, and other cruciferous vegetables can be consumed to boost liver function.


Cruciferous Vegetables

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Berries such as cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, when consumed in moderation, can improve liver function.

Berries

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits are known as liver function improvers, as they contain high doses of vitamin C.

Citrus Fruits

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Consuming sweet potatoes contains fibre and lowers cholesterol and improves heart health, which leads to a liver health boost as well.

Sweet Potatoes

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