Best Vegetables For Your Liver Health

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Vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and nutrient-dense can benefit liver health greatly. The exact proportion of the vegetables that you need depends on your individual nutrient needs.
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Spinach and other leafy greens that are commonly found seasonally can provide nutrients that can benefit liver function.
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Cauliflower, broccoli, and other cruciferous vegetables can be consumed to boost liver function.
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Berries such as cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, when consumed in moderation, can improve liver function.
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Oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits are known as liver function improvers, as they contain high doses of vitamin C.
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Consuming sweet potatoes contains fibre and lowers cholesterol and improves heart health, which leads to a liver health boost as well.
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