Best Snacks For Diabetes


Healthy snacks can deliver proper portion of fibre, protein and healthy fats. However, the key is to opt for low-GI carbs that are also low in added sugar and salt. 

Roasted chana

Roasted black chana is naturally low in GI, rich in fibre and a great source of plant protein.

Nuts

Nuts are easy to store, handy and are linked to reducing CVD incidence and mortality in people with diabetes.

Hummus with veggies

Hummus is packed with plant protein and can be paired with fibre-rich veggies.

Yogurt bowl

A simple concoction of fresh dahi with some nuts and fruits can work as a great snack for diabetics.

Paneer

Cottage cheese is a great source of protein. However, opt for low sodium, low-fat options.

Sprouts

Legumes also help reduce glucose spikes and support heart health via fibre, potassium and magnesium.

Make sure to keep the portions in check and not overindulge.

