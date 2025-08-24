Best Low-Calorie Foods For Weight Loss


Eating low-calorie foods can help you curb hunger and contribute to weight loss. Here are some great options.

Vegetable

Most vegetables are low in calories and high in nutrients. Add plenty of vegetables to your diet, especially those with high-fibre content.

Fruits

Many fruits are low in calories but high in fibre and water content, which can help you feel full.

Lean protein

Foods like chicken breast, turkey, fish, and tofu provide essential protein while keeping calorie intake low. Egg whites are also a great option.

Greek yogurt

This is a great source of protein and can be lower in calories than regular yogurt. Choose plain yogurt to avoid extra calories.

Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are packed with protein and fibre, which can help you feel full longer.

Soups

Soups that are loaded with vegetables can be very low in calories and quite filling.

Air-popped popcorn

This can be a great snack option. It's low in calories as long as you don't add too much butter or salt.

