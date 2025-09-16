Best Herbs To Add To Your Healthy Diet


Herbs are nutrient-dense, low-calorie flavour boosters that can improve digestion, immunity, and heart health. Here are some herbs that should be a part of your diet.

Tulsi

This traditional Ayurvedic adaptogenic herb reduces stress, boosts immunity, and supports respiratory health.

Garlic

Rich in allicin, garlic is a natural immune booster that improves heart health and lowers blood pressure.

Coriander

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, coriander helps with detox, digestion, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Mint

Mint is a cooling herb that aids digestion, relieves bloating and indigestion, and boosts oral health too.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek leaves or methi help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol, and also support lactation in new mothers.

Dill

Also known as suva bhaji, dill supports digestion and eases bloating. It also contains calcium and iron for bone health.

Rosemary

Rosemary has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and improves heart, digestive and cognitive health.

Oregano

Oregano has powerful anti-microbial and antioxidant properties which may help fight infections and boost immunity.

