Best Fruits To Eat In The Morning


Fruits provide quick energy after overnight fasting. They hydrate, provide micronutrients, support digestion and metabolism.

Papaya

Gentle on the stomach, papaya is rich in digestive enzyme papain, and helps prevent bloating and constipation.

Watermelon

High water content in watermelons provides hydration boost and a refreshing way to kickstart metabolism.

Apple

High in fibre and packed with antioxidants, apples keep you full longer, help with detox and balances blood sugar levels.

Banana

Banana is an instant source of energy, packed with potassium for electrolyte balance. It's a great pre-workout fruit in the morning.

Berries

Antioxidant-rich, strawberries, blueberries, etc help fight oxidative stress and boost brain health and memory.

Oranges

A vitamin C powerhouse, oranges strengthen immunity and aid collagen production for skin.

Kiwi

Rich in vitamin C, fibre and actinidin enzyme, kiwi improves digestion, supports immunity and skin health.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate boosts blood circulation and supports heart health because it is loaded with antioxidants and fibre.

Grapefruit

Low in calories, high in fibre, grapefruit supports weight management and provides a refreshing citrus start to the day.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain for digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and is a sweet yet low-calorie morning option.

