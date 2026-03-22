Best Foods That Reduce Skin Inflammation

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The anti-inflammatory compounds like antioxidants, omega-3s, and polyphenols, in some foods help to reduce skin inflammation.

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Options like salmon and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which strengthen the skin barrier and suppress inflammatory cytokines.

Fatty Fish

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Options like blueberries and cherries are packed with anthocyanins and antioxidants that neutralise free radicals.

Berries

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Contains sulforaphane which is a potent compound that inhibits inflammatory enzymes and protects skin cells from damage.

Broccoli

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Its active ingredient curcumin blocks inflammatory pathways, promoting clearer and soothed skin.

Turmeric

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Manage Chronic Diseases

High in polyphenols like EGCG that reduce proinflammatory markers, helping to ease acne-related inflammation.

Green Tea

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Loaded with monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, which hydrate skin and combat inflammation while supporting repair.

Avocados

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Extra virgin varieties provide oleocanthal, mimicking ibuprofen's anti-inflammatory effects to soothe irritated skin.

Olive Oil

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