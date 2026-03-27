Best Food That Boost Immune System

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Citrus fruits, red bell peppers, and other nutrient-rich foods can significantly strengthen your immune system by providing essential vitamins and antioxidants.

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These include oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, which are loaded with vitamin C that boosts white blood cell production to fight infections. A single medium orange delivers nearly a full day's vitamin C needs.

Citrus Fruits

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One red bell pepper packs over 200% of the daily vitamin C requirement, surpassing most citrus fruits, plus beta-carotene for skin and eye health.

Red Bell Peppers

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Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, plus antioxidants and fibre, broccoli enhances infection-fighting abilities. Its sulforaphane compound further aids detoxification and immune cell activity.

Broccoli

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Garlic's allicin compound exhibits antimicrobial properties that reduce inflammation and support white blood cell function. Freshly crushed cloves maximise benefits.

Garlic

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Packed with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants, spinach bolsters immune defenses and is best lightly cooked for better nutrient absorption. 

Spinach

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Probiotic-rich plain yoghurt with live cultures promotes gut health, where 70% of the immune system resides, while offering vitamin D. 

Yoghurt

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Curcumin in turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, potentially improving antibody responses. Combine with black pepper for better absorption.

Turmeric

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