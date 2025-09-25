Best Flours For A Weight Loss Diet


Image Credits: Freepik


Packed with dietary fibre, essential micronutrients and more, these flours should be a part of your healthy, balanced weight loss diet.

Image Credits: Pexels

Whole Wheat Flour

High in fibre, atta or whole wheat flour supports digestion, and keeps you fuller for longer.

Image Credits: Pexels

Ragi Flour

Rich in calcium and iron, low glycaemic index, eating dishes cooked with ragi flour curbs hunger pangs.

Image Credits: Pexels

Bajra Flour

Packed with high amounts of fibre and protein, bajra is great for managing blood sugar levels.

Image Credits: Pexels

Jowar Flour

Gluten-free, full of antioxidants, and light on the stomach, jowar flour is a healthy addition through the year.

Image Credits: Pexels

Barley Flour

With a low glycaemic index, barley or jau flour reduces cholesterol, and supports steady weight loss.

Image Credits: Freepik

Buckwheat Flour

High in protein and rutin, an antioxidant, buckwheat flour or kuttu atta aids metabolism.

Image Credits: Freepik

Oats Flour

Beta-glucan fibre in oats flour keeps you full, helps control cravings, and is quite versatile too.

Image Credits: Pexels

Amaranth Flour

Also known as rajgira atta, this one is protein-packed, boosts satiety, and supports lean muscle.

Image Credits: Freepik

Multigrain Flour

A mix of millets and whole grains makes multigrain flour full of diverse nutrients and provides sustained energy.

Image Credits: Freepik

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here