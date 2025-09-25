Best Flours For A Weight Loss Diet

Image Credits: Freepik
Packed with dietary fibre, essential micronutrients and more, these flours should be a part of your healthy, balanced weight loss diet.
High in fibre, atta or whole wheat flour supports digestion, and keeps you fuller for longer.
Rich in calcium and iron, low glycaemic index, eating dishes cooked with ragi flour curbs hunger pangs.
Packed with high amounts of fibre and protein, bajra is great for managing blood sugar levels.
Gluten-free, full of antioxidants, and light on the stomach, jowar flour is a healthy addition through the year.
With a low glycaemic index, barley or jau flour reduces cholesterol, and supports steady weight loss.
High in protein and rutin, an antioxidant, buckwheat flour or kuttu atta aids metabolism.
Beta-glucan fibre in oats flour keeps you full, helps control cravings, and is quite versatile too.
Also known as rajgira atta, this one is protein-packed, boosts satiety, and supports lean muscle.
A mix of millets and whole grains makes multigrain flour full of diverse nutrients and provides sustained energy.
