Best Fermented Drinks For A Healthy Gut


A balanced gut microbiome supports digestion, boosts immunity, and influences mood and mental health. Diet plays a pivotal role in nurturing gut health.

"These 5 fermented drinks can skyrocket your gut health," said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, in an Instagram video.

The expert says that fermented drinks are backed by science for their incredible gut health benefits.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk or chaas is a traditional digestive drink rich in Lactococcus lactis.

Kombucha

This is a fermented tea loaded with organic acids and live microbes.

Miso broth

This fermented soy delivers probiotics and prebiotic fibre that support overall gut health.

Pickle brine

Raw fermented pickle brine from unpasteurized pickles is rich in lactobacillus and organic acids that support digestion. Avoid those preserved with vinegar.

Kefir

This drink contains more than 30 probiotic strains that help gut microbiome diversity.

