Best Breakfast Options For Kids

It's important to include a balance of nutrients to your kid's breakfast to keep them energized and focused throughout the morning.
Cooked oats topped with fresh fruits like bananas or berries, and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
Pancakes made with whole grain flour, served with a side of fruit and a drizzle of maple syrup or honey.
Layer Greek yogurt with granola and mixed fruits. This provides protein, calcium, and healthy carbs.
Stuffed paneer or vegetable parathas are not only filling but highly nutritious.
Blend together spinach, a banana, some yogurt or milk, and frozen berries for a nutrient-packed drink.
Make a filling sandwich with veggies or paneer stuffing. Do not forget to add a slice of cheese for extra protein.
Eggs are incredibly versatile, They are a great source of protein and other essential nutrients.
