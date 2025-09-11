Benefits Of Eating Millets For Breakfast

Image Credits: Unsplash
Millets are ancient grains (ragi, jowar, bajra, foxtail, barnyard, little millet, kodo) that are naturally gluten-free, fibre-rich, nutrient-dense and ideal for healthy Indian breakfasts.
Rich in dietary fibre, eating millets prevents constipation, supports gut health and keeps you fuller for longer.
Millets have low glycaemic index (GI), so they slow glucose release and prevent post-meal sugar spikes.
Millets have high satiety value, so they reduce overeating, aid metabolism and are perfect for weight-loss diets.
Rich in magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, millets help regulate blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol.
Millets are a great source of vegetarian protein, which is essential for muscle repair and strength.
Millets are complex carbs and provide slow release of energy, which keeps you active through the morning.
Antioxidants in millets fight oxidative stress, and the amino acids boost collagen, which improves hair and skin health.
Zinc, iron, antioxidants in millets strengthen immune response, reduce risk of infections and inflammation too.
Millets are a nutrient powerhouse for breakfast, and these ancient grains are sustainable for farmers and the planet as well.
