Benefits Of Eating Corn In Monsoon


Image Credits: Pexels


Corn (bhutta) is the monsoon's favourite snack in India. Steaming hot, lightly spiced corn warms you up for sure, but here are more health benefits you should explore.

Image Credits: Pexels

Boosts Immunity

Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and carotenoids, eating corn may help your body fight seasonal infections like cold and flu.

Image Credits: Pexels

Gut-Friendly Fibre

High fibre content in corn aids digestion, crucial during the monsoon when stomach bugs are common.

Image Credits: Pexels

Keeps Energy Levels Up

Corn contains complex carbs, which provide slow-release energy, prevents fatigue often felt in rainy weather.

Image Credits: Pexels

Supports Heart Health

Corn contains magnesium and potassium that regulate blood pressure, and antioxidants that reduce stress on the heart.

Image Credits: Pexels

 Good For Eye Health

Lutein and zeaxanthin in corn protect against age-related vision problems.

Image Credits: Pexels

Protein Punch

Corn provides plant-based protein, which in turn helps repair tissues and boost muscle recovery.

Image Credits: Pexels

Weight Management

The fibre in corn keeps you fuller for longer, reducing mid-evening fried-snack cravings.

Image Credits: Pexels

Naturally Gluten-Free

Corn is a safe carb choice for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Image Credits: Pexels

Rich In Antioxidants

Pigments in yellow corn (carotenoids, phenolics) neutralize free radicals and help reduce inflammation common with seasonal infections.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here