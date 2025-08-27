Benefits Of Eating Corn In Monsoon

Image Credits: Pexels
Corn (bhutta) is the monsoon's favourite snack in India. Steaming hot, lightly spiced corn warms you up for sure, but here are more health benefits you should explore.
Image Credits: Pexels
Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and carotenoids, eating corn may help your body fight seasonal infections like cold and flu.
Image Credits: Pexels
High fibre content in corn aids digestion, crucial during the monsoon when stomach bugs are common.
Image Credits: Pexels
Corn contains complex carbs, which provide slow-release energy, prevents fatigue often felt in rainy weather.
Image Credits: Pexels
Corn contains magnesium and potassium that regulate blood pressure, and antioxidants that reduce stress on the heart.
Image Credits: Pexels
Lutein and zeaxanthin in corn protect against age-related vision problems.
Image Credits: Pexels
Corn provides plant-based protein, which in turn helps repair tissues and boost muscle recovery.
Image Credits: Pexels
The fibre in corn keeps you fuller for longer, reducing mid-evening fried-snack cravings.
Image Credits: Pexels
Corn is a safe carb choice for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
Image Credits: Pexels
Pigments in yellow corn (carotenoids, phenolics) neutralize free radicals and help reduce inflammation common with seasonal infections.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: