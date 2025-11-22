Benefits Of Coffee For Liver


Image Credits: Pexels


According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, coffee helps improve levels of liver enzymes, especially in individuals at risk for liver disease.

Antioxidant rich

Coffee is rich in antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid and polyphenols, which can combat oxidative stress in the liver.

Liver enzyme

Regular coffee consumption has been associated with lower levels of liver enzymes (like ALT and AST) in the blood, indicating better liver function and reduced inflammation.

Anti-fibrotic

Some studies suggest that coffee may help prevent the progression of liver fibrosis by inhibiting the activation of hepatic stellate cells.

Low fatty liver risk

Regular coffee consumption is linked to a lower incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is characterised by the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Blood sugar control

Some research indicates that coffee might help regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

Take note

While coffee can safeguard your heart, it should be consumed in moderation. 

Excess caffeine intake can cause a variety of symptoms, including nausea, anxiety, sleeplessness, jitters, high blood pressure, increased heart rate and an upset stomach.

