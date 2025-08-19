Basics To DASH Diet For Hypertension


Hypertension or high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke when left uncontrolled.

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is recommended to prevent or treat high BP.

A DASH diet focuses on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats.

This diet focuses on a lifelong approach to eating healthy that is approached in such a way that can it can help treat and prevent hypertension.

Foods to eat: Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean protein, nuts, and seeds.

Foods to avoid: Foods high in added sugar, saturated fat, full-fat dairy, palm oil, processed foods, refined grains, soft drinks and high sodium content.

Reducing your overall salt intake is one of the effective ways to reduce blood pressure.

Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, managing stress, and quitting stress are some other effective strategies that can help manage BP.

