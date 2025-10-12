Arthritis: Foods To Reduce Inflammation


Diet can significantly help reduce inflammation caused by arthritis, even during seasonal changes when symptoms may worsen. 

Anti-inflammatory foods can help manage pain and stiffness. Here are some of the best options.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with antioxidants and vitamins such as Vitamin K, which helps reduce inflammatory markers in the body.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish  (salmon, mackerel, and sardines) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds (almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds) provide essential fatty acids and antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, which help fight inflammation. 

Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound that mimics the anti-inflammatory effects of non-steroidal drugs.

Berries

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries) are loaded with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound.

Ginger

Ginger has long been used in traditional medicine to reduce inflammation. It contains compounds like gingerol that block inflammatory pathways. 

