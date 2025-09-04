Are Peanuts Good For Weight Loss?


Peanuts are a popular snack in India and across the world, but are they friend or foe in weight loss?

Satiety Factor

Peanuts are high protein and fibre, and keep you full while reducing cravings for junk food.

Healthy Fats

Monounsaturated fats in peanuts support heart and weight health, promote slow digestion too.

Protein Power

With 25g protein per 100g, peanuts support muscle repair, and help maintain lean body mass during weight loss.

Portion Control

Peanuts are calorie-dense, so excessive intake may cause weight gain. Eat only a small handful per day.

Smart Snack

Peanuts are healthier alternatives to chips, fried foods, sweets. They have a satisfying crunch with fewer empty calories.

Blood Sugar

Peanuts have a low glycaemic index, prevent sudden spikes and crashes, and may reduce overeating.

Weight Loss

Studies show peanut eaters don't gain weight easily, and it may even support modest weight loss when eaten in moderation.

Best Ways To Eat

Dry-roasted or boiled peanuts (no added oil/salt), when added to salads, poha, chaat, or healthy snacks.

Mistakes To Avoid

Overeating due to "healthy" tag should be avoided along with salted, fried, or sugary peanut snacks.

Peanuts can be good for weight loss when eaten mindfully. Portion control and healthy preparation are key.

