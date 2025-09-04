Are Peanuts Good For Weight Loss?

Image Credits: Pexels
Peanuts are a popular snack in India and across the world, but are they friend or foe in weight loss?
Peanuts are high protein and fibre, and keep you full while reducing cravings for junk food.
Monounsaturated fats in peanuts support heart and weight health, promote slow digestion too.
With 25g protein per 100g, peanuts support muscle repair, and help maintain lean body mass during weight loss.
Peanuts are calorie-dense, so excessive intake may cause weight gain. Eat only a small handful per day.
Peanuts are healthier alternatives to chips, fried foods, sweets. They have a satisfying crunch with fewer empty calories.
Peanuts have a low glycaemic index, prevent sudden spikes and crashes, and may reduce overeating.
Studies show peanut eaters don't gain weight easily, and it may even support modest weight loss when eaten in moderation.
Dry-roasted or boiled peanuts (no added oil/salt), when added to salads, poha, chaat, or healthy snacks.
Overeating due to "healthy" tag should be avoided along with salted, fried, or sugary peanut snacks.
Peanuts can be good for weight loss when eaten mindfully. Portion control and healthy preparation are key.
