AQI Alert: Indoor Cooking And Safety Tips


Image Credits: Pexels


When outdoor air quality is poor, indoor pollution rises too. Cooking releases fumes, smoke, and fine particles, adding to already toxic air.

Image Credits: Pexels

Hidden Pollutants

Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and PM2.5, all of which can irritate lungs and worsen respiratory illnesses.

Image Credits: Pexels

Clean Cooking Options

Prefer electric induction cooktops or air fryers to reduce gas emissions. Avoid using coal, wood, or kerosene indoors as they release harmful particulates.

Image Credits: Pexels

Use Air Purifiers

Air purifiers help trap smoke and cooking aerosols. Place one near the dining area or kitchen entrance for better air circulation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Limit Deep-Frying

Deep-frying increases indoor particulate matter and oil fumes. Opt for grilling, steaming, or baking instead.

Image Credits: Pexels

Avoid Strong Fumes

Cooking with excessive chilli or mustard seeds can cause coughing or irritation in poor air conditions. Reduce spluttering by covering pans while tempering.

Image Credits: Pexels

Keep Surfaces Clean

Grease build-up on chimneys, fans, and tiles traps pollutants. Clean filters and kitchen surfaces weekly during the smog season.

Image Credits: Pexels

Natural Air Purifiers

Add indoor plants like Aloe Vera, Areca Palm, or Snake Plant near windows. They help improve air quality naturally.

Image Credits: Pexels

Avoid Burning

During severe AQI days, avoid lighting incense sticks, diyas, or using sprays as they add to indoor particulate matter.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here