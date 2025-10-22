AQI Alert: Indoor Cooking And Safety Tips

Image Credits: Pexels
When outdoor air quality is poor, indoor pollution rises too. Cooking releases fumes, smoke, and fine particles, adding to already toxic air.
Image Credits: Pexels
Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and PM2.5, all of which can irritate lungs and worsen respiratory illnesses.
Image Credits: Pexels
Prefer electric induction cooktops or air fryers to reduce gas emissions. Avoid using coal, wood, or kerosene indoors as they release harmful particulates.
Image Credits: Pexels
Air purifiers help trap smoke and cooking aerosols. Place one near the dining area or kitchen entrance for better air circulation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Deep-frying increases indoor particulate matter and oil fumes. Opt for grilling, steaming, or baking instead.
Image Credits: Pexels
Cooking with excessive chilli or mustard seeds can cause coughing or irritation in poor air conditions. Reduce spluttering by covering pans while tempering.
Image Credits: Pexels
Grease build-up on chimneys, fans, and tiles traps pollutants. Clean filters and kitchen surfaces weekly during the smog season.
Image Credits: Pexels
Add indoor plants like Aloe Vera, Areca Palm, or Snake Plant near windows. They help improve air quality naturally.
Image Credits: Pexels
During severe AQI days, avoid lighting incense sticks, diyas, or using sprays as they add to indoor particulate matter.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: