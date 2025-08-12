Image Credits: Pexels
The new Covid-19 variant, known as XFG and nicknamed Stratus, is spreading rapidly across the US.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the variant was estimated to account for up to 14 per cent of cases by late June.
The World Health Organisation considers the overall public health risk from XFG to be low and has classified it as a 'variant under monitoring.'
XFG belongs to the Omicron family. It is a recombinant variant, originating from two variants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2.
Recombinant variants are hybrid variants which emerge when a person is infected with two different Covid-19 variants simultaneously. They are typically denoted with an "X" prefix.
Till now, there is no evidence that XFG can cause severe illness. Like most Omicron sub-variants, it appears to be associated with mild upper respiratory symptoms.
Symptoms of the XFG variant include: Fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle and body ache, loss of taste and smell and diarrhea.
A WHO report has also confirmed that this variant does not lead to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation.
