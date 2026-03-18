Alcohol And Cancer: What You Need To Know

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Several studies indicate that alcohol consumption is directly related to increased chances of developing multiple types of cancers.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Alcohol causes cellular breakdown that affects overall cell repair function, which in turn affects how damage is repaired in the body.

Cellular Effect

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When the body's cells are repeatedly attacked by alcohol consumption, they can mutate and lead to the formation of cancer cells.

Rise In Mutations

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Alcohol consumption can lead to problems with overall immune function and make it harder for drinkers to fight infections from pathogens.

Impaired Immune Function

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that even occasional drinking is not risk-free and needs to be completely eliminated for long-term health and well-being.

Occasional Drinking

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

With increasing cancer cases globally and in India, the need to reassess alcohol consumption habits is necessary.


Increase In Global Disease Burden

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

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