Air Pollution: Tips For Burning Eyes 

Exposure to high levels of air pollution can lead to a variety of adverse health outcomes. Our eyes are sensitive to toxic air making them prone to allergies and irritation caused by air pollutants.
The exposure to the smog can make the eyes burn, itchy and watery. Here are some tips which will help you keep your eyes protected:
When the pollution levels are alarming, stay as much indoors as possible.
Wash your eyes with cold water whenever you feel a burn to avoid any kind of infection.
When stepping out, wear glasses to shield the eyes for the dust and smoke. You should also wear a mask.
Consume a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.
Avoid longer screen durations which can also lead to dryness. Blink frequently and keeps the yes lubricated
Drinking sufficient water helps in washing away toxins from the body and supports tear formation.
Avoid using makeup during this time and take extra care of eye hygiene.
If your eyes are burning and there is irritation, avoid wearing contact lenses
Consult your doctor if the irritation persists in the eyes or the problem increases.
