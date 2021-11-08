Air Pollution: Tips For Burning Eyes 

Introduction 

Exposure to high levels of air pollution can lead to a variety of adverse health outcomes. Our eyes are sensitive to toxic air making them prone to allergies and irritation caused by air pollutants. 

The exposure to the smog can make the eyes burn, itchy and watery. Here are some tips which will help you keep your eyes protected:

Stay indoors

When the pollution levels are alarming, stay as much indoors as possible. 

Wash your eyes

Wash your eyes with cold water whenever you feel a burn to avoid any kind of infection.

Wear glasses

When stepping out, wear glasses to shield the eyes for the dust and smoke. You should also wear a mask.

Diet 

Consume a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. 

Screen time 

Avoid longer screen durations which can also lead to dryness. Blink frequently and keeps the yes lubricated 

Stay hydrated

Drinking sufficient water helps in washing away toxins from the body and supports tear formation.

Eye hygiene 

Avoid using makeup during this time and take extra care of eye hygiene. 

Avoid Contact lenses

If your eyes are burning and there is irritation, avoid wearing contact lenses

Contact your doctor

Consult your doctor if the irritation persists in the eyes or the problem increases. 

