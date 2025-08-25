8 Vegetarian Protein Foods For Weight Loss


Want to lose weight without giving up on your vegetarian lifestyle? Here are high-protein, plant-based foods that support fat loss, satiety, and muscle maintenance.

Lentils

Rich in protein, fibre and low in fat, dal can help you stay full longer and stabilize your blood sugar levels.

Green Peas

Low in calories, green peas are also rich in iron, vitamins and other micronutrients.

Chickpeas

With around 8.9g proteins per 100g cooked chickpeas, this food is great for snacking and full meals too.

Paneer

This low-carb, high-protein staple Indian protein source keeps hunger at bay and also comes in low-fat versions.

Dahi

Gut-friendly and filling, curd or dahi packs a protein punch of around 10g per 100g; choose unsweetened for best results.

Almonds

With around 21g per 100g proteins in almonds, you can easily consume 5-7 daily to manage calories.

Chia Seeds

Rich in dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds can be used in smoothies.

Millets

Add ragi, buckwheat and bajra to your diet as these millets are gluten-free, low GI and high protein sources.

