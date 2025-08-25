8 Vegetarian Protein Foods For Weight Loss

Image Credits: Pexels
Want to lose weight without giving up on your vegetarian lifestyle? Here are high-protein, plant-based foods that support fat loss, satiety, and muscle maintenance.
Rich in protein, fibre and low in fat, dal can help you stay full longer and stabilize your blood sugar levels.
Low in calories, green peas are also rich in iron, vitamins and other micronutrients.
With around 8.9g proteins per 100g cooked chickpeas, this food is great for snacking and full meals too.
This low-carb, high-protein staple Indian protein source keeps hunger at bay and also comes in low-fat versions.
Gut-friendly and filling, curd or dahi packs a protein punch of around 10g per 100g; choose unsweetened for best results.
With around 21g per 100g proteins in almonds, you can easily consume 5-7 daily to manage calories.
Rich in dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds can be used in smoothies.
Add ragi, buckwheat and bajra to your diet as these millets are gluten-free, low GI and high protein sources.
