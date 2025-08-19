8 Healthy Indian Breakfasts For A Balanced Diet

Image Credits: Pexels
Try these traditional yet nutrient-dense Indian dishes for breakfast and have a healthy start to your day.
Light, low in calories, high in fibre when loaded with veggies, this one keeps you full without weighing you down.
Made with semolina and lots of veggies, upma provides complex carbs, protein, and fibre for steady energy release.
Steamed and fermented rice-lentil idlis, paired with protein-rich, fibre-loaded sambar are great for gut health and satiety.
Green gram pancakes that are fermented and cooked like dosa, pesarattu is rich in fibre and keeps blood sugar steady.
This North Indian savoury pancake made with moong dal provides high satiety, low calories, which is perfect for weight watchers.
Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium, fibre, and keeps you fuller for longer while regulating blood sugar.
This crunchy, protein-rich sprouts tossed with onions, tomatoes, and lemon juice provides a no-oil, high-protein start to the day.
Opt for flours like ragi, kuttu and jowar, fillings like paneer, spinach, or methi. Cook with minimal ghee/oil.
