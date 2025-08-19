8 Healthy Indian Breakfasts For A Balanced Diet


Image Credits: Pexels


Try these traditional yet nutrient-dense Indian dishes for breakfast and have a healthy start to your day.

Image Credits: Pexels

Vegetable Poha

Light, low in calories, high in fibre when loaded with veggies, this one keeps you full without weighing you down.

Image Credits: Pexels

Veg Upma

Made with semolina and lots of veggies, upma provides complex carbs, protein, and fibre for steady energy release.

Image Credits: Pexels

Idli-Sambar

Steamed and fermented rice-lentil idlis, paired with protein-rich, fibre-loaded sambar are great for gut health and satiety.

Image Credits: Pexels

Pesarattu

Green gram pancakes that are fermented and cooked like dosa, pesarattu is rich in fibre and keeps blood sugar steady.

Moong Dal Chilla

This North Indian savoury pancake made with moong dal provides high satiety, low calories, which is perfect for weight watchers.

Image Credits: Pexels

Ragi Dosa

Ragi (finger millet) is rich in calcium, fibre, and keeps you fuller for longer while regulating blood sugar.

Image Credits: Pexels

Sprouts Chaat

This crunchy, protein-rich sprouts tossed with onions, tomatoes, and lemon juice provides a no-oil, high-protein start to the day.

Image Credits: Freepik

Multigrain Paratha 

Opt for flours like ragi, kuttu and jowar, fillings like paneer, spinach, or methi. Cook with minimal ghee/oil.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here