8 Drinks That Help You Sleep Better

Sleep is one of the most essential pillars of health, yet in today's fast-paced lifestyle, insomnia and disturbed sleep are increasingly common. While experts recommend good sleep hygiene, what you drink before bedtime can also play a big role. Here are soothing options that can help you drift into deep, restful sleep.
It combines the sleep-inducing amino acid tryptophan from milk with curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties, helping both body and mind relax.
Chamomile tea acts like a mild tranquiliser by boosting glycine levels in the body, promoting relaxation and better sleep quality.
This adaptogenic herb, popular in Ayurveda, reduces cortisol (stress hormone) and supports deep, restorative sleep.
Rich in magnesium and tryptophan, almond milk calms the nervous system and makes falling asleep easier.
Aromatic and soothing, lavender tea reduces anxiety and helps you drift into a calmer state before bed.
Traditionally used as a sleep aid, valerian root helps reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, though it's best taken in moderation.
A comforting drink that regulates blood sugar and provides warmth—perfect for those who wake up hungry at night.
Research shows passionflower increases GABA levels in the brain, which promotes calmness and supports uninterrupted sleep.
