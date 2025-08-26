Image Credits: Pexels
Surya Namaskar is very healthy as it is a complete mind-body workout that combines yoga postures, breathing techniques, and mindfulness. Practiced in the morning, it energises the body, improves flexibility, boosts circulation, and sharpens focus for the day ahead. It also strengthens muscles, tones the body, and supports digestion.
Practicing Surya Namaskar early in the day activates your body, improves blood circulation, and increases oxygen supply to cells which boosts energy.
The sequence of 12 poses stretches muscles, joints, and ligaments, making the body more flexible over time.
Surya Namaskar is a dynamic flow that raises heart rate and burns calories effectively. Practiced daily, it boosts metabolism, tones the body, and helps in maintaining a healthy weight naturally.
The forward bends, stretches, and compressions massage abdominal organs, improve blood flow to the digestive system, and enhance metabolism.
From planks to lunges, Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups, strengthening arms, legs, core, and back.
The synchronised breathing with each movement calms the nervous system and reduces stress hormones.
Doing Surya Namaskar at sunrise connects the body and mind, creating awareness and focus, which sets a positive tone for the day.
