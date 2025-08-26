8 Benefits Of Surya Namaskar In
Morning


Surya Namaskar is very healthy as it is a complete mind-body workout that combines yoga postures, breathing techniques, and mindfulness. Practiced in the morning, it energises the body, improves flexibility, boosts circulation, and sharpens focus for the day ahead. It also strengthens muscles, tones the body, and supports digestion. 

Boosts energy

Practicing Surya Namaskar early in the day activates your body, improves blood circulation, and increases oxygen supply to cells which boosts energy. 

Improves flexibility 

The sequence of 12 poses stretches muscles, joints, and ligaments, making the body more flexible over time. 

Aids in weight management

Surya Namaskar is a dynamic flow that raises heart rate and burns calories effectively. Practiced daily, it boosts metabolism, tones the body, and helps in maintaining a healthy weight naturally.

Enhances digestion

The forward bends, stretches, and compressions massage abdominal organs, improve blood flow to the digestive system, and enhance metabolism. 

Strengthens muscles 

From planks to lunges, Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups, strengthening arms, legs, core, and back.

Reduces stress 

The synchronised breathing with each movement calms the nervous system and reduces stress hormones. 

Promotes mindfulness 

Doing Surya Namaskar at sunrise connects the body and mind, creating awareness and focus, which sets a positive tone for the day.

