7 Protein-Rich Pre-Workouts For Vegetarians

Image Credits: Pexels
Protein is essential for numerous reasons. Some common reasons being muscle building and metabolic boost. This makes a protein-rich pre-workout ideal for you. These snacks will not only keep you full through the workout but also boost your energy levels and weight loss.
Image Credits: Pexels
Although dahi can be beneficial, Greek yogurt is more nutrient-dense and can boost your energy. Yogurt sprinkled with some fruits can be a great pre-workout.
Image Credits: Pexels
Sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrients. A simple chaat made from combining sprouts lentils & grimes along with some veggies can be the perfect pre-workout for vegetarians.
Image Credits: Pexels
Makhana also known as fox nuts is abundant in a variety of nutrients. Although it is not the best source of protein, it would keep you satiated throughout your workout.
Image Credits: Pexels
Peanut butter is a cheap yet abundant source of protein as well as healthy fats. Some peanut butter on a toast or rice cracker can boost your energy at the gym and keep you full.
Image Credits: Pexels
Oats are not only rich in essential fibre but also protein. A quick oatmeal with milk or a savoury recipe can boost your energy at work and keep you satiated throughout the workout.
Image Credits: Pexels
Paneer bhurji made with minimal oil and had with a multi-grain roti or on a toast can be a great way to start a workout. 50 grams of protein can provide 9 grams of protein!
Image Credits: Pexels
Quinoa is one of the best sources of protein for not only vegetarians but also vegans. Whip up a quick salad, chaat or quinoa khichdi for the perfect pre-workout.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: