7 Herbs That Boost Heart Health 

Your diet plays crucial role in improving your heart health. Certain Indian herbs and foods can support your heart heath because they contain natural compounds that reduce inflammation, improve blood circulation, lower cholesterol and help regulate blood pressure. These herbs can be a natural way to protect and strengthen the heart.
Garlic contains allicin, a compound that can lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and improve blood vessel flexibility. Regular consumption can support better circulation and heart function.
Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which help prevent plaque buildup in arteries and protect heart tissue from damage. It's most effective when taken with a pinch of black pepper to improve absorption.
A classic Ayurvedic herb, Arjuna is known to strengthen the heart muscles, improve cardiac output, and help regulate blood pressure. It's often taken as a powder or decoction under medical guidance for heart care.
Tulsi helps reduce stress-related high blood pressure by balancing cortisol levels and acting as a natural antioxidant. Drinking tulsi tea or chewing fresh leaves can help maintain cardiovascular health.
Fenugreek contains soluble fibre that can reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut. It also helps manage blood sugar, which indirectly supports heart health. Soaked methi seeds in the morning are a simple home remedy.
Cinnamon may lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels while improving blood sugar control, all of which reduce heart disease risk. Adding a small amount to tea, curries, or oatmeal can be beneficial.
Ginger improves blood circulation, reduces inflammation, and may lower cholesterol levels. It can be consumed fresh, in tea, or in cooking for daily cardiovascular support.
