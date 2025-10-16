7 Desi Protein-Rich Foods


Here's a list some of the best desi protein-rich foods you must add to your diet.

Moong dal

Moong dal is high in protein and fibre. It is easy to digest, making it ideal for both regular meals and recovery diets.

Paneer

A 100g serving of paneer contains roughly 18g of protein. It's a great option for vegetarians.

Chana

Kala chana is loaded with protein. They're also a good source of iron and fibre. Sprouting them enhances nutrient absorption.

Curd

Curd offers around 4g of protein per 100g and is also packed with probiotics that support gut health. 

Sattu

Mix it with water, lemon, and salt for a nutritious drink, or make stuffed parathas.

Peanuts

Peanuts are an affordable, protein-rich snack with about 25g of protein per 100g.

Rajma

Kidney beans provide approximately 24g of protein per 100g (dry).

