10 Green Foods That Boost Health Naturally

Green foods are packed with antioxidants, chlorophyll, fibre, and essential vitamins. They help with detox, weight management, heart and bone health, immunity, and even skin glow. Add a few to your plate daily for visible energy and wellness benefits.
Packed with iron, folate, vitamins A, C, K, spinach supports blood formation, immunity, bones.
Broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, vitamin C, fibre, and should be consumed after being lightly steamed.
Loaded with plant protein, iron, B-vitamins, green peas support satiety and energy.
This herb is rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, which is why you should have it as more than just garnish.
Consuming bitter gourd once or twice a week may lower blood sugar, and is good for liver detox.
Packed with fibre, vitamin K, and silicon for bone health, beans of all kinds should be a part of your diet.
Rich in vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants, capsicum is great for an immunity boost and your skin health.
Rich in fibre and micronutrients, cucumbers are great for hydration, skin/hair, and aids digestive-friendly.
Avocado is rich in healthy fats (MUFA), fibre, potassium, which is why it is good for heart and skin health.
Rich in polyphenols (resveratrol) and vitamin C, green grapes are also good for heart and skin.
