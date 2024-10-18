NDTV India Health Mission: Tackling India's Cancer Crisis With Early Screening And Awareness
World Health Organization (WHO) suggests early screening can help avoid nearly 30 to 50% of the cases.
Cancer has become a major health challenge in India, with one in nine people at risk of developing the disease, according to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Despite these alarming statistics, cancer screening rates remain low, at just 1%. The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that early screening could prevent 30-50% of cancer cases.
In response, NDTV and Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched the India Health Mission to foster dialogue on key healthcare issues, including cancer. Leading oncologists from across the country discussed the current cancer crisis.
Dr. Pankaj Goyal, Senior Consultant at Rajeev Gandhi Cancer Institute, sees a silver lining in the rising cancer cases. “More people are also becoming aware and seeking investigations for symptoms, leading to an increase in diagnosed cases,” he said. However, he also noted that factors like pollution, dietary changes, and chemicals in food and water contribute to the spike in cancer cases.
Dr. Shashank Mittal, Director of Action Cancer Hospital, pointed out that myths, such as fears that biopsies can spread cancer, delay diagnosis and lead to late-stage presentations.
Early screening is critical. Dr. Ankur Bahl, Senior Director at Fortis Gurugram, emphasized, “The earlier stage you pick up, the more cures you get.”
Dr. Bakulesh Khamar, Executive Director at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, stressed India's affordability in cancer drugs, stating, “All generic products, including cancer products, are the most inexpensive in India.” He praised government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for making cancer treatment more accessible.
Dr. Mittal called for grassroots-level awareness campaigns, while Dr. Bahl highlighted the need for campaigns in local languages. He added, “The National Cancer Control Program was established 50 years ago,” underscoring the government's longstanding efforts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
