Best Blood Sugar Supplements That Work for Healthy Glucose Levels
Several natural Blood Sugar supplements can help you regulate blood sugar levels and keep your blood pressure in check
Diabetes is not an uncommon issue among adults nowadays. High blood sugar is becoming one of the top reasons for obesity and cardiovascular diseases lately. Finding a suitable diabetes medication is a bigger deal.
Most allopathic medicines target only the fasting blood sugar levels and do not care about the glucose levels throughout the day. They also do not focus on other symptoms like poor sleep quality, weight gain, and lower sex drive. The only other method to raise insulin levels according to such treatments is to take insulin shots.
But don't you worry! We have a much better solution for you. Several natural Blood Sugar supplements can help you regulate blood sugar levels and keep your blood pressure in check. These are abundant in alpha lipoic acid, ascorbic acid, and vitamin D, essential to lower blood sugar levels.
The Best Blood Sugar Supplements Of 2023
We reviewed many diabetic supplements commonly found over the counter or online to bring you the best sugar support supplements. Here are the best blood sugar supplements:
- Altai Balance
- GlucoBerry
- GlucoTrust
- GlucoFort
- Sugar Balance
- GlucoControl
- Amiclear
- GlucoFlush
- Bright Naturals Glucobalance Pro
- GlucoSwitch
- GlucoNite
- 1MD Glucose MD
- Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier
- Blood Sugar Blaster
Altai Balance
- Core Ingredients: White Mulberry, Bitter Melon, Licorice Root, Alpha Lipoic acid, Gymnema Sylvestre, Juniper Berries, Taurine, Banaba Leaves.
- Price: $49
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
Altai Balance is a unique formula containing exotic natural ingredients like licorice root and bitter melon. This product can help you lower blood sugar levels, and it is straightforward to consume since it comes in the form of pills.
Altai Balance Blood Sugar control supplement does not contain any stimulants and is also not tolerance-forming like most allopathic diabetes medication. These blood sugar pills will help regulate blood glucose levels and boost insulin secretion.
Improving insulin sensitivity does not get cheaper, considering that it is one of the more affordable options on our list of the top blood sugar support supplements.
Is Altai Balance Safe?
Many blood sugar control supplements may help manage lower blood sugar and glucose levels, but they are not generally GMO-free.
Altai Balance Blood Sugar Pills is an excellent GMO-free product to help lower blood sugar and maintain healthy glucose levels. It enables you to fight insulin resistance and also promotes insulin production.
It is safe for use and is among our top blood sugar support supplements for the right reasons!
GlucoBerry
- Core Ingredients: Maqui berry extract, Chromium, Gymnema leaf powder, biotin.
- Price: $59
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
We've always been told that insulin sensitivity increases our blood sugar levels. But as the website of this product tells us, a study at John Hopkins University explains a fallacy in our system that we create due to our lifestyle leading to the blockage of the 'Blood Sugar Drain' in our kidneys.
GlucoBerry is among the best to help unclog these drains. This blood sugar supplement uses a unique red berry that helps you quickly get those normal blood sugar levels.
Along with this red berry, it is formulated with several natural ingredients loaded with alpha lipoic acid, which works wonders for lowering blood sugar levels.
Who Made GlucoBerry?
Dr. Mark Weis comes to the formulator of this excellent supplement, Glucoberry. Dr. Weis went through several studies by leading institutions like Harvard University and John Hopkins University to conclude that one needs to have a smoothly functioning Blood Sugar drain to manage healthy blood glucose levels.
Nearly no researchers were working on remedies for clogged blood sugar drains. So he took it upon himself to develop one.
How Does The GlucoBerry Sugar Control Work?
GlucoBerry aims to use exotic natural ingredients that can raise the levels of alpha lipoic acid in your system. This protein is an excellent antioxidant that helps unclog the blood sugar drain in your kidneys.
This way, even when your insulin levels are not up to the mark to digest all the sugar in your body, the sugar gets drained out of your system. This way, your body can ensure lower blood sugar levels naturally.
GlucoTrust
- Core Ingredients: Chromium, Juniper Berries, Zinc, Manganese, Gymea Sylvester, Biotin, Licorice.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
People with unbalanced sugar levels also tend to have several other bodily issues. They have sugar cravings and obesity, and sometimes they can't even sleep well. GlucoTrust aims to help you with insulin sensitivity and reduce the other symptoms of insulin resistance.
Who Made GlucoTrust?
The formula is brought to you by a researcher named James Walker. Walker has ensured that the GlucoTrust blood sugar control supplement is loaded with several antioxidants to get insulin secretion going in your body.
What Are The Added Benefits Of GlucoTrust?
Along with aiding a healthy blood sugar metabolism and balanced glucose metabolism, GlucoTrust also helps you sleep well and control hunger cravings. These are the two biggest problems with diabetic patients, which the diabetes medication does not seem to control. This way, when your insulin production is increased, and your blood sugar levels are regulated, you can also feel well rested, thanks to the GlucoTrust Blood Sugar Control supplement, after a good night's sleep.
GlucoFort
- Core Ingredients: Gymnema Sylvestre, Rice Root, Cayenne pepper, Chromium and Biotin, ALA, Banaba Leaf, Guggul, Bitter Melon, etc.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day
The next on our list is GlucoFort. Unlike many blood sugar support supplements, this can help lower blood sugar naturally and improves insulin sensitivity.
What Are The Benefits Of GlucoFort Blood Sugar Supplement?
GlucoFort helps manage blood sugar and glucose levels and supports healthy glucose metabolism and improved blood health. It can also aid in better vitality and help you always feel energetic.
Is GlucoFort Safe?
The manufacturers of this product guarantee that, unlike most blood sugar supplements, GlucoFort is free from antibiotics and is even gluten-free. This makes the blood sugar supplement relatively safe for diabetic patients. GlucoFort gathers the finest and most natural components. Additionally, this product also adheres to GMP regulations at all times.
Sugar Balance
- Core Ingredients: Schizandra Chinese Fruit, Licorice Root Extract, Astragalus Root Extract, Wild Yam Root Extract, Solomon's Seal Extract, Lycium Chinese Fruit Extract, Balloon Flower Extract.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
Sugar Balance is an excellent supplement for regaining healthy blood sugar levels and metabolism. This supplement can help you regulate blood sugar levels, along with several added benefits.
The website claims that Sugar Balance is 100% GMO-free and also 100% natural. This means that while you support your body in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, you also ensure that no toxins are causing any other harm to your body.
What Are The Benefits Of Sugar Balance Blood Sugar Support Supplements?
As soon as you begin taking Sugar Balance, you may start to enjoy these advantages:
- Encourages normal glucose levels: Sugar Balance uses a specific blend of premium components to promote normal blood sugar levels.
- Supports Pancreas: To maintain balanced glucose levels and pancreas health, Sugar Balance combines natural but potent herbs that help keep the pancreatic cells healthy and young.
- Manages Sugar Cravings: To urge you to eat healthier and provide your body with the nutrients it needs to restore health, Sugar Balance helps you manage your cravings for sweet foods.
- Supports Liver: The unique mix in Sugar Balance promotes healthy liver function, enhancing digestion and smoother, younger-looking skin.
GlucoControl
- Core Ingredients: Vitamin D3, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Choline, Chromium, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Cinnamon Bark Extract.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day
GlucoControl is a great supplement to lower fasting blood sugar levels and control high blood sugar among people above 40 years of age. It is an excellent supplement for regaining glucose levels and having lower fasting blood sugar levels overall.
Who Are The Makers Of GlucoControl?
GlucoControl is brought to you by PureLife Organics, which is supposed to be one of the leading brands in bringing you the best dietary supplement ranges. They also have other products, such as vitamin D and chromium supplements.
What Are The Benefits Of GlucoControl?
Along with controlling high blood sugar levels, this product helps maintain a healthy weight and reduce inflammation. GlucoControl contains vitamins and minerals such as alpha lipoic acid, ascorbic acid, chromium, and vitamin D.
Amiclear
- Core Ingredients: Maca Root, Guarana, African Mango, Gymnema Sylvestre, Grape Seed Extract, Astragalus, Coleus.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 30-day
AmiClear is a secure and organic remedy that helps people reduce symptoms of diabetes and regain the body's natural hormonal balance. The product's components come from plants. It is a dairy-free, non-GMO, and soy-free dietary supplement that can help reduce sugar cravings and maintain glucose levels.
AmiClear comes in the form of a simple liquid mixture that is easy to consume. This sugar destroyer supplement is produced in the USA using the strictest production procedures and contains no stimulants or addictive substances.
Why Should You Buy AmiClear?
Men and women aged 70 have seen exceptional blood sugar support from Amiclear. The Amiclear recipe, which uses only natural minerals and pure plant elements, is both mild and practical at the same time because it was developed based on scientific principles. The ingredients help you reduce insulin resistance and control diabetes naturally.
GlucoFlush
- Core Ingredients: Fennel Seeds, Marshmallow Roots, Black Walnut Hull, Pumpkin Seeds, Elm Bark, Wormwood Extract, Clove Bud, Garlic Bulb, Oregano Leaf Oil, Papaya Seed Extract.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day
GlucoFlush is a GMO-free blood sugar supplement made in the US with all-natural ingredients. This easy-to-use supplement is based on a traditional cleansing formula that helps you control sugar cravings, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, increase your body's insulin sensitivity, and raise your glucose metabolism.
What Are The Benefits Of GlucoFlush?
Most blood sugar support supplements focus on balancing blood sugar levels and do not look into other issues, such as weight gain. But this product goes beyond just regulating blood sugar levels. It also helps your body to lose weight, sleep well so you are well rested, and improve your immunity & energy. It also supports healthy digestion, healthy cholesterol levels, and regular elimination.
Bright Naturals Glucobalance Pro
- Core Ingredients: Quercetin Extract, Gymnema Leaf Powder, Chromium, Bitter Melon Fruit Extract, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vanadyl Sulfate, and Bilberry Fruit
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 30-day
On the list of the top natural diabetes supplements, the next is Bright Naturals Glucobalance Pro. This supplement can help you reduce blood sugar levels thanks to its ingredients, which are rich in alpha lipoic acid and ascorbic acid. Glucobalance Pro works by not only helping to reduce insulin resistance but can help you prevent cardiovascular disease in the long term.
How Does Bright Naturals Glucobalance Pro Work?
Glucobalance Pro helps reduce blood sugar levels through three actions:
- It enables you to balance sugar absorption in your gut.
- It supports insulin production in your pancreas. Increasing insulin production helps your body work like a sugar destroyer and balance glucose levels. Higher insulin levels are the fastest way to manage blood sugar levels.
- It promotes insulin sensitivity in your cells. This way, your pancreatic cells work more efficiently to increase glucose absorption and lowering blood sugar levels.
GlucoSwitch
- Core Ingredients: Chromium, Cayenne, Gymnema Sylvestre, Juniper Berries, and more.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 365-day
GlucoSwitch blood sugar supplement is one of the best supplements popular among people with high blood glucose levels since it has seemed to work for several of them.
What Are The Benefits Of GlucoSwitch?
This supplement can help regulate blood sugar and control glucose levels. This product helps raise energy levels and metabolism. It can help improve insulin sensitivity.
How does GlucoSwitch Work?
Diabetogens are supposed to cause high blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. They can also curb insulin production and attack glucose metabolism in some cases. GlucoSwitch is among the few that help you to sleep better and regulate blood sugar by targeting diabetogens.
GlucoNite
- Core Ingredients: Zinc, Chromium, Chamomile flower powder, Hibiscus powder, Passionflower extract, Tryptophan, Gamma-aminobutyric acid, Stevia, Hops flower powder, Melatonin, White willow bark extract.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
GlucoNite is among the few blood sugar supplements that help reclaim energy, immunity, and metabolism.
It has been found that diabetic patients tend to lose their sex drive as well. GlucoNite can help control blood sugar levels and rejuvenate your life.
Does GlucoNite Work?
High blood sugar levels can cause several problems, so it is essential to counter insulin resistance. Many people with trouble with insulin sensitivity use GlucoNite and report positive results.
The brand claims that this product can help you manage blood glucose levels no matter what your age or sex is. However, it is recommended that minors should never take any supplements to lower blood sugar levels without a physician's supervision.
What Are The Benefits Of GlucoNite?
The Gluconite components combine to produce a potent accelerator effect through the night, promoting healthy blood sugar levels. This is rewarding the following day because you will be well-rested and may have lower blood sugar levels.
1MD Glucose MD
- Core Ingredients: Cinnamon extract, Chromium, Berberine.
- Price: $54.99
- Money-Back Guarantee: 90-day
A potent combination of 7 carefully chosen substances makes up the 1MD Glucose MD, intended to enhance proper glucose uptake and help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. This product can significantly help reduce insulin resistance and control fasting blood sugar levels.
What Are The Benefits Of 1MD Glucose MD?
The 1MD Glucose MD helps regulate glucose absorption and maintain healthy blood pressure if you want to aid your diabetes treatment with sugar-support supplements.
Is 1MD Glucose MD The Right Fit For Me?
Unlike many diabetes supplements, this one is dairy-free, peanut-free, shellfish-free, and gluten-free.
This makes the product safe for everyone to consume. 1MD Glucose MD has reasonable amounts of chromium and vitamin D. So you do not need to consume chromium and vitamin D supplements.
Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier
- Core Ingredients: Curcumin, berberine, Piperine.
- Price: $49
- Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day
The Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier is the final product on our top blood sugar support supplements list. This might be a good product if you want a dietary supplement to lower blood sugar levels.
Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier helps maintain, control, and regulate healthy blood sugar levels and boost insulin sensitivity.
Is Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier Safe?
The Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier has been formulated using ancient Chinese methods. The formulation contains natural ingredients filled with alpha lipoic acid, ascorbic acid, and many other vitamins and minerals.
This dietary supplement is a great supplement to add to your diabetes treatment if you are looking for a natural way to reduce your blood glucose levels without altering the glucose uptake. This is undoubtedly among the best to lower blood sugar levels.
Blood Sugar Blaster
- Core Ingredients: White Mulberry Extract, guggul, Bitter Melon, Biotin, Zinc, Magnesium, ALA, Cayenne, L-taurine, Licorice, Cinnamon, Yarrow, and Vanadium.
- Price: $69
- Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day
Blood Sugar Blaster is among the best that put a lot of other diabetic supplements to shame. It helps control blood sugar and maintain insulin levels. It also enables you to sleep more peacefully and promotes energy production. It also has a good amount of chromium, so you need not get chromium supplements separately.
Why Should You Buy Blood Sugar Blaster?
Along with improving insulin sensitivity and balancing healthy blood sugar levels and pressure, it is affordable and comes with many freebies that claim to change your life.
What Are The Bonuses Offered With Blood Sugar Blaster?
One of the free bonuses is 'The Complete Blood Sugar Protocol which is an all-in-one guide about reducing sugar cravings, improving insulin sensitivity, avoiding cardiovascular disease, and reducing insulin resistance.
The following bonus product is the 'Rapid Weight Loss - The Keys to Body Transformation'guide on weight loss. Along with controlling blood pressure and learning about regulation, you can also work on weight loss with Blood Sugar Blaster.
Factors We Considered To Rank The Top Blood Sugar Supplements
Having listed all the top blood sugar supplements you can get to manage blood glucose levels, you must understand how we picked a handful out of many such products.
We considered certain factors while choosing the top products and sieving through the rest. Following are some factors we considered while assessing the blood sugar control supplements:
Natural Ingredients Based On Science
All the blood sugar control supplements mentioned above are made from natural ingredients with legitimate scientific backing. This way, we could ensure that while trying to control your fasting blood sugar levels, you do not end up with artificial ingredients that may cause you more harm.
Ingredients like licorice root and bitter melon were the priorities in our list since these two are extremely rich in antioxidants like alpha lipoic acid and help you reduce high blood glucose levels.
Transparency
Ensuring that the recommended blood sugar control supplements had transparent formulation, packaging, and delivery information was paramount.
We also ensured that the products were clear about where they were manufactured and whether or not they were gluten-free, soy-free, or GMO-free. Most blood sugar control products mentioned on the list are entirely gluten-free and safe to consume by anyone.
Medical Experts Behind The Formulation
Regarding blood sugar health, specialized medical experts must formulate any supplement you take.
Thus, we ensured that all the blood sugar products we enlist here are formulated by blood sugar health medical experts and are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities.
This way, we could ensure that you can fight insulin resistance and raise the insulin production in your body to have a higher glucose metabolism.
A suitable formulation can encourage regulated blood sugar levels and help with diabetes.
Affordability
Another important factor we considered while finding the best blood sugar health products is their affordability. After all, taking care of your blood sugar levels and health, in general, should not cost our audience a fortune. All the blood sugar health products listed today are affordable compared to similar products.
Money-Back Guarantee
Along with being affordable, customer satisfaction must also be ensured. What if you buy a supplement and it does not help you well? This is why going for products with a money-back guarantee is essential.
The blood sugar health supplements on the list ensure that if you do not see the results as claimed by that blood sugar supplement brand, then you should be able to return the product.
A money-back guarantee also indicates that the manufacturers of the blood sugar product are confident in their products enough to guarantee you your money back if the supplement is ineffective.
Reviews From Actual Customers
We went on several websites and checked millions of reviews left by customers on the blood sugar supplements to ensure that the products suited most customers.
This way, we could ensure that the blood sugar support supplements we brought to you had a higher probability of working wonders on you.
What Is The Science Backing The Best Blood Sugar Supplements?
Let us now discuss how science backs some of the most widely used ingredients in blood sugar supplements:
Bitter Melon
Bitter melon is a tropical fruit commonly used in Asian and African Cuisines. It has a distinctive bitter taste and is often used in stir-fries, soups, and curries. Bitter melon is also available in supplement form, including capsules, powders, and teas.
Bitter melon contains several compounds shown to have hypoglycemic effects, meaning they can lower blood sugar levels. One of these compounds is charantin, which has been found to increase insulin sensitivity and improve glucose uptake in the liver, muscles, and adipose tissue.
Another compound found in bitter melon is polypeptide-p, which has been shown to have insulin-like effects by stimulating the uptake of glucose and glycogen synthesis in the liver and muscles. Bitter melon contains antioxidants that can help protect against oxidative stress, a risk factor for developing diabetes.
Licorice Root
Licorice root comes from the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, which is native to Europe and Asia. It contains a compound called glycyrrhizin, responsible for its sweet taste and many health benefits. Licorice root is available in various forms, including tea, supplements, and extracts.
Licorice root has been shown to have an anti-diabetic effect by regulating blood sugar levels. It contains compounds that mimic insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Licorice root can also increase insulin sensitivity, meaning the body can use insulin more effectively. This helps prevent high blood sugar levels and can reduce type 2 diabetes risk.
In a review of 14 studies, researchers found that licorice root positively affected blood sugar regulation and could be a promising natural treatment for diabetes. However, it is essential to note that more research is needed to fully understand the effects of licorice root on blood sugar levels and its long-term safety.
Banaba
Banaba has been found to have hypoglycemic effects, meaning it can lower blood sugar levels. This is due to corosolic acid, which has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity and promote glucose uptake in cells. In addition, banaba may also inhibit the enzymes that break down carbohydrates, leading to a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream.
A meta-analysis of 10 randomized controlled trials published in the journal Phytotherapy Research found that banaba extract significantly improved fasting blood glucose levels and HbA1c (a measure of long-term blood sugar control)in people with type 2 diabetes.
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre is a woody climbing shrub native to India, Africa, and Australia. Its leaves are used for medicinal purposes, particularly in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, where it is believed to have various health benefits. The active compounds in gymnema Sylvestre are gymnemic acids, believed to be responsible for their blood sugar-regulating effects.
Gymnemic acids in gymnema Sylvestre are known to block the taste of sweetness, which can reduce cravings for sugary foods and help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, studies have shown that gymnema Sylvestre can stimulate insulin production, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, and improve glucose uptake by cells in the body.
A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that Gymnema Sylvestre supplements reduced fasting blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Yarrow
Yarrow has been found to have hypoglycemic effects, meaning it can lower blood sugar levels. This is due to flavonoids, which have been shown to increase insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity. Insulin regulates blood sugar levels, so by increasing insulin secretion and sensitivity, yarrow can help regulate blood sugar levels.
Several studies have been conducted on the effectiveness of yarrow in regulating blood sugar levels. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that yarrow significantly reduced blood glucose levels in diabetic rats. Another 2017 study published in the same journal found that yarrow extracts improved insulin sensitivity and decreased blood glucose levels in diabetic mice.
Alpha Lipoic Acid
ALA improves insulin sensitivity, which is the body's ability to use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas responsible for transporting glucose from the bloodstream into the cells, which can be used for energy.
Several studies have been conducted on the effectiveness of ALA for blood sugar regulation. One study published in Diabetes Care found that ALA supplementation improved insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes. Another study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that ALA supplementation improved glucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells, which can help to regulate blood sugar levels.
Maca Root
Maca root contains several compounds that may help regulate blood sugar levels. One of these compounds is glucosinolates, which are thought to improve glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Another compound, called polyphenols, has been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may also help regulate blood sugar levels.
In a study published in the journal "Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine," researchers found that maca root powder supplementation for 12 weeks significantly decreased fasting glucose levels and improved insulin sensitivity in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
Astragalus
Astragalus is a perennial plant native to China, Mongolia, and Korea. It belongs to the legume family and has yellow flowers that bloom in the summer. The astragalus plant's root is the part used for medicinal purposes. It is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine to strengthen the immune system, improve heart health, and reduce inflammation.
A human study published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics found that astragalus supplementation improved glucose metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes. The study found that patients who took astragalus had lower fasting blood sugar levels and improved insulin sensitivity compared to those who did not take the supplement.
Maqui Berries
Maqui berries are dark purple fruit that grows on the maqui tree, native to Chile and Argentina. These berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which give them their deep purple color. They also contain other beneficial compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids.
The anthocyanins in maqui berries may also affect blood sugar regulation. These compounds have improved insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in cells. Additionally, they may help prevent the breakdown of carbohydrates into glucose, which can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels.
Chromium Picolinate
Chromium is an essential mineral. It is found in small amounts in many foods, including whole grains, vegetables, and meat. Chromium Picolinate is a form of chromium bound to picolinic acid, a naturally occurring amino acid.
Chromium Picolinate works by enhancing the action of insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin helps to move glucose from the bloodstream into the body's cells, where it can be used for energy. Chromium Picolinate helps increase cell sensitivity to insulin, meaning less insulin is needed to regulate blood sugar levels.
White Mulberries
White mulberries contain a compound called 1-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ), which has been shown to inhibit the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive system. Less glucose is absorbed into the bloodstream, producing healthy blood sugar levels. DNJ also stimulates insulin production, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.
A study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition also found that white mulberry leaf extract positively affected human blood sugar levels. Participants who consumed the extract had lower fasting blood glucose levels and improved glucose tolerance than those who did not.
Juniper Berries
Studies have shown that juniper berries may effectively regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. One study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that juniper berry extract improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in rats with diabetes.
Another study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that juniper berry extract reduced blood sugar levels in rats with diabetes.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon contains compounds that may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the body's cells become resistant to the effects of insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.
A study published in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology found that cinnamon supplementation improved blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes who were not taking insulin. The study participants who received cinnamon supplements saw a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar levels compared to those who received a placebo.
Guggul
Guggul is a resin that is extracted from the bark of the Commiphora mukul tree. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat various ailments, including arthritis, high cholesterol, and obesity. Guggul contains several active compounds, including guggulsterone, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Guggul has been found to have several beneficial effects on blood sugar regulation. One of the ways it works is by improving insulin sensitivity. It has been found to improve insulin sensitivity by increasing enzyme activity in insulin signaling.
It has also been found to have a beneficial effect on lipid metabolism. High triglycerides and cholesterol levels can contribute to insulin resistance and high blood sugar levels. Guggul can lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels.
Biotin
Biotin is a vitamin that is essential for the body's metabolic processes. It metabolizes carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, the body's primary energy sources. Biotin is necessary for cell growth and development and maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails.
Research has shown that biotin may regulate blood sugar levels by enhancing the body's ability to use glucose. Glucose is the body's primary energy source, and the hormone insulin regulates it. In people with diabetes, insulin is either not produced in sufficient quantities or is not used effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels.
A study conducted in 2016 found that biotin supplementation improved glucose metabolism in people with type 2 diabetes. The study involved 60 participants who were given either a placebo or biotin supplements for 90 days. The group that received biotin supplements showed improved fasting glucose levels and insulin sensitivity.
Vitamin C
Several studies have shown that Vitamin C can help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. Insulin helps the body use glucose (sugar) for energy. When insulin sensitivity is impaired, the body has a more challenging time using glucose, which can lead to high blood sugar levels and the development of type 2 diabetes.
One study on 84 participants with type 2 diabetes found that taking 500mg of Vitamin C daily for six weeks significantly improved insulin sensitivity and reduced fasting blood sugar levels. Another study on 11 healthy individuals found that taking 1000mg of Vitamin C before a meal reduced the rise in blood sugar levels after eating.
The Best Blood Sugar Supplements Of 2023 Final Verdict
You deserve to have healthy blood sugar levels affordably. All the blood sugar supplements above are the best. You can go with any of these for lower blood sugar levels.
These are affordable, natural, and popularly known for lowering blood sugar levels. When looking for a blood sugar control supplement, you should keep the factors we have mentioned in your mind.
You can choose the best blood sugar support supplement from our list.
