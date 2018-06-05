Red Wine For Skin: 6 Surprising Benefits Of Red Wine For Your Skin
If you thought red wine was only beneficial for your heart, this may come as a surprise. Click here to know the many benefits of red wine for your skin.
Red wine helps in removing tan, rejuvenating the naturalness and destresses the skin.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Red wine is rich in anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties
- Red wine improves blood circulation
- Red wine acts as a sunscreen
The topic itself will bring you to edge of your seat and make you search wide open for the way you can use red wine to bring a natural glow to your skin, such are the intoxicating effects of red wine; considering, who doesn't want to look beautiful without spending hours on makeup? It is well known how Wine is made by the pulp of red and black grapes along with its fermentation with the peel of the grape thus providing it the enchanting colour. But aside from the grapes, patience and passion, Red Wine is also rich in potassium sorbate, calcium carbonate, and powdered tannins.
And here's how red wine can benefit your skin:
1. Slows down aging
Red wine has well known anti-aging properties. It helps in removing tan, rejuvenating the naturalness and destresses the skin. The polyphenols in the wine can prevent the cell oxidation which is the main cause of skin aging. Red Wine gives a boost to the ever-sagging skin and reduces the early formed wrinkles.
2. Beats acne
Red wine is rich in anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties thus helping in the restriction of the growth of bacteria and leading in the prevention of the formation of acne. Scientists have discovered that Red Wine has an antioxidant by the name of resveratrol that can inhibit the growth of acne causing bacteria when applied directly to the skin.
3. Exfoliates the skin
Exfoliants and scrubs made from red wine are the latest additions to beauty therapy. Masks made from red wine help in the removal of dead skin cells, thereby regenerating and restoring the previously existing skin cells. It also improves blood circulation.
4. Protects against the scorching heat of the sun
Red wine as a sunscreen, does it work? Well, it does. Applying a layer of red wine to your skin before going out in the sun can act as a screening agent between your skin and the UV rays of the sun which intend to damage your skin, since neglected sunburns are one of the major causes of Melanoma (skin cancer).
5. Lightening and whitening the skin
Red wine helps bringing a natural tone to the skin and may also give a sense of lightened and whitened skin. The antioxidants and the well known anti-aging properties help to keeps the skin fresh and glowing. To achieve the best results, mix 1 egg, 5 teaspoons of red wine and 2 teaspoons of honey and apply the mixture to your face for 20 minutes and wash off with luke-warm water.
6. Tightens the skin
Our body consists of collagen fibres that maintain the elasticity of our skin and with aging. Low estrogen is produced in the body leading to the low formation of collagens, thus causing the sagging of skin. Red wine is comprised of antioxidants, namely, flavonoid, resveratrol and tannins that help in the reconstruction of collagen and elastic fibres that maintain the elasticity and firms the skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.