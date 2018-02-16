ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Expert Reveals Things We Shouldn't Put On Our Face

Expert Reveals Things We Shouldn't Put On Our Face

The skin on the eyes and lips are thinner and even more sensitive and fragile. This is the reason why you need to be more careful about the kind of products you are using on your face.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 16, 2018 05:25 IST
3-Min Read
Expert Reveals Things We Shouldn

City-based dermatologist says we should avoid perfumes on the face

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Body lotions and foot creams should not be used on the face
  2. Applying toothpaste for zits on the face is a big no-no
  3. Applying petroleum jelly on the face can cause dryness

In times when beauty hacks and do-it-yourself skin care tips are flooded all over social media, it is important to know what is good and what can be a tad bit harmful for your face. The skin on the face is more sensitive than the skin on the rest of the body. The skin on the eyes and lips are thinner and even more sensitive and fragile. This is the reason why you need to be more careful about the kind of products you are using on your face.

Following are the things you must never use on your face:

1. Body lotion

Body lotions are usually thicker and have more fragrances than moisturisers meant for the face. These body lotions, when used on the face, can lead to breakouts and allergic reactions. You should use only fragrance-free and oil-free moisturisers on your face.

body lotion on skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's How 'Face Yoga' Can Make You Look Young Forever​

2. Sugar

You all must have seen tutorials which suggest applying sugar scrubs on your body as it works as an excellent exfoliant. But using sugar on your face can scratch the sensitive skin and even cause abrasion. Any product with particles shaped like sugar crystals can cause microscopic tears on the face.

sugar or salt

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Petroleum jelly

If you are someone with a dry skin, or during winters, your skin turns drier than usual, you often resort to petroleum jelly. When used on the lips, petroleum jelly is helpful because it can seal the moisture on the dry and fragile skin on the lips. It can even be helpful in dealing with bug bits.

But apart from moisture, petroleum jelly also seals dirt and debris on the skin. This can cause even more dryness over time because it prevents skin's exposure to additional air and moisture.
 

petroleum jelly

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

'5 Things In Your Bathroom You Didn't Know Were Linked To Cancer'

'Doctors Can Now See Under The Skin Without Using Knife'


Also read: Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Stubborn Fat On The Face​

4. Foot creams

Avoid using foot creams on your face, even on times when you're running out of face moisturisers. A product like foot cream is made up of chemical exfoliants that can be extremely harsh for the skin on your face.

foot creams

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Hot water

While something like a steam facial can work great for your face, washing your face with hot water (under the impression that it can kill bacteria) can be harmful for your face. It can take away the moisture from the outermost layer of the skin.

hot water

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Lemon juice

Citrus fruits like lemon can cause irritation on the skin. Psoralen is a chemical in lemon which can make you extremely sensitive to light. On the skin being exposed to the sun, it can even cause blisters. Hence, you must avoid applying lemon juice on your face. According to dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, lemon can cause skin rashes and burns.

lemon juice

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Warning Signs Of Serious Health Conditions Your Face Can Reveal​

7. Garlic 

"Applying garlic on the face can cause skin irritation. It can result in rashes which are known as irritant dermatitis," says Dr Kiran.

garlic kills excess candida

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Perfume 

You should be very careful while applying perfumes and make sure that they are not applied on your face. "Some perfumes contain ingredients that can make you very sensitive to the sun. It can even lead to some rare skin diseases cause a deep-purple pigmentation on the skin," explains Dr Kiran. 

perfume budget

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Toothpaste 

Many people apply toothpaste on the zits on the face, but that is a big no-no, says Dr Kiran. "It can cause redness and burns on the affected area," she says. 
 
fluoride in toothpaste can cause bone cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

(Dr Kiran Lohia is a Dermatologist and Medical Director at Lumiere Dermatology)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Tips To Keep The Cold And Flu Away This Season
Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares Tips To Keep The Cold And Flu Away This Season

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

The New WHO Guidelines To Help Curb The Rise In C-Section Deliveries

Planning A Baby? Give Up On Soda Now!

Here's How A Transgender Woman Breast-Fed Her Baby

Not Getting Sleep At Night? Blame Your Evening Cup Of Coffee; Here's Why

Climb Stairs: Here's How It Will Reduce High Blood Pressure

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------