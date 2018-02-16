9 Things You Should Never Use On Your Face
The skin on the eyes and lips are thinner and even more sensitive and fragile. This is the reason why you need to be more careful about the kind of products you are using on your face.
City-based dermatologist says we should avoid perfumes on the face
In times when beauty hacks and do-it-yourself skin care tips are flooded all over social media, it is important to know what is good and what can be a tad bit harmful for your face. The skin on the face is more sensitive than the skin on the rest of the body. The skin on the eyes and lips are thinner and even more sensitive and fragile. This is the reason why you need to be more careful about the kind of products you are using on your face.
Following are the things you must never use on your face:
1. Body lotion
Body lotions are usually thicker and have more fragrances than moisturisers meant for the face. These body lotions, when used on the face, can lead to breakouts and allergic reactions. You should use only fragrance-free and oil-free moisturisers on your face.
2. Sugar
You all must have seen tutorials which suggest applying sugar scrubs on your body as it works as an excellent exfoliant. But using sugar on your face can scratch the sensitive skin and even cause abrasion. Any product with particles shaped like sugar crystals can cause microscopic tears on the face.
3. Petroleum jelly
If you are someone with a dry skin, or during winters, your skin turns drier than usual, you often resort to petroleum jelly. When used on the lips, petroleum jelly is helpful because it can seal the moisture on the dry and fragile skin on the lips. It can even be helpful in dealing with bug bits.
But apart from moisture, petroleum jelly also seals dirt and debris on the skin. This can cause even more dryness over time because it prevents skin's exposure to additional air and moisture.
4. Foot creams
Avoid using foot creams on your face, even on times when you're running out of face moisturisers. A product like foot cream is made up of chemical exfoliants that can be extremely harsh for the skin on your face.
5. Hot water
While something like a steam facial can work great for your face, washing your face with hot water (under the impression that it can kill bacteria) can be harmful for your face. It can take away the moisture from the outermost layer of the skin.
Citrus fruits like lemon can cause irritation on the skin. Psoralen is a chemical in lemon which can make you extremely sensitive to light. On the skin being exposed to the sun, it can even cause blisters. Hence, you must avoid applying lemon juice on your face. According to dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, lemon can cause skin rashes and burns.
9. Toothpaste
Many people apply toothpaste on the zits on the face, but that is a big no-no, says Dr Kiran. "It can cause redness and burns on the affected area," she says.