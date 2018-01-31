Have A Penis Rash? Here's What It Could Mean
Some penis rashes can be completely harmless and only cause a little irritation, other penis rashes can be a serious and stay for longer than usual.
Yeast infections can cause penis rashes
HIGHLIGHTS
- If penis rash is painful, consult your doctor
- Penis rash are common among diabetics
- Penis rashes can be caused by sexually transmitted diseases
Rashes are common in arms, underarms, thighs, inner thighs etc. But ever experienced a rash on your penis? Bizarre as it may sound, penis rash is very much common and can be caused because of many reasons. A rash on the penis usually appears on the top of the it as reddish and slightly itchy. Sometimes, penis rash often appear as puffy welts or tiny bumps on the surface of the penis. While some rashes can be completely harmless and only cause a little irritation, other penis rashes can be a serious and stay for longer than usual.
Here are some of the common kinds of penis rashes and their triggers:
1. Balanitis
This can happen to men who haven't been circumcised and have their foreskin still in place. This makes it difficult to clean the skin which is underneath, giving room for bacteria, dead skin cells, sweat to grow. Also, it makes the skin covering the head of the penis swell. This ends up in redness, rashes, itching and pain. Diabetics are more likely to get balanitis. Because of diabetes, the sugar in urine collects under the foreskin, making room for growth of bacteria.
2. Yeast infections
Penis rashes are also a common after-effect of yeast infections. These rashes usually appear on the underskin of the penis, and are reddish and painful. People with weak immune systems are more likely to get yeast infections. Also, some antibiotics are quite capable of triggering yeast growth.
3. Penis rashes caused by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
Some penis rashes are caused because of having intercourse with a person with some infection or disease.
Scabies and syphilis are the common STDs which can cause rashes on your penis. While scabies cause acne-like rashes and extreme itching on the penis; syphilis can cause large, slightly gray and white lesions on the penis.
4. Rashes caused by drugs
Some rashes can be caused because of the drugs that you are using. These rashes are either caused by an allergic reaction or by the side effect of certain medicines. These medicines can be the ones which are anti-inflammatory, pain killers or antibiotics. These medicines can affect the genitals and cause swelling, blisters and redness on them.
5. Genital Psoriasis
This kind of rash causes shiny, dark red patches on the tip of the penis. Since this area of penis is always covered, this rash usually stays in a moist state. These rashes can develop irrespective of your circumcision.
6. Contact dermatitis
This rash is itchy and red, and is caused by exposure of the skin to a foreign substance. These substances cause irritation in the skin, and can be in the form of chemicals in soap, detergents, perfumes, etc. A rash will develop after a few minutes or hours of being exposed to these chemicals. They can last for as long as a month. So, the moment you feel irritation or itchiness, check the products you used and avoid using them from then on.
7. Know when to get medical help
You can ignore your penis rash to some extent. But do consult a doctor in case the rashes are painful, they appear like blisters, they leak fluid, or appear as a red streak on your penis.
