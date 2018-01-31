ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Have A Penis Rash? Here's What It Could Mean

Have A Penis Rash? Here's What It Could Mean

Some penis rashes can be completely harmless and only cause a little irritation, other penis rashes can be a serious and stay for longer than usual.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 31, 2018 01:09 IST
3-Min Read
Have A Penis Rash? Here's What It Could Mean

Yeast infections can cause penis rashes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. If penis rash is painful, consult your doctor
  2. Penis rash are common among diabetics
  3. Penis rashes can be caused by sexually transmitted diseases

Rashes are common in arms, underarms, thighs, inner thighs etc. But ever experienced a rash on your penis? Bizarre as it may sound, penis rash is very much common and can be caused because of many reasons. A rash on the penis usually appears on the top of the it as reddish and slightly itchy. Sometimes, penis rash often appear as puffy welts or tiny bumps on the surface of the penis. While some rashes can be completely harmless and only cause a little irritation, other penis rashes can be a serious and stay for longer than usual.

Here are some of the common kinds of penis rashes and their triggers: 

1. Balanitis

This can happen to men who haven't been circumcised and have their foreskin still in place. This makes it difficult to clean the skin which is underneath, giving room for bacteria, dead skin cells, sweat to grow. Also, it makes the skin covering the head of the penis swell. This ends up in redness, rashes, itching and pain. Diabetics are more likely to get balanitis. Because of diabetes, the sugar in urine collects under the foreskin, making room for growth of bacteria.

2. Yeast infections

Penis rashes are also a common after-effect of yeast infections. These rashes usually appear on the underskin of the penis, and are reddish and painful. People with weak immune systems are more likely to get yeast infections. Also, some antibiotics are quite capable of triggering yeast growth.

3. Penis rashes caused by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Some penis rashes are caused because of having intercourse with a person with some infection or disease.

Scabies and syphilis are the common STDs which can cause rashes on your penis. While scabies cause acne-like rashes and extreme itching on the penis; syphilis can cause large, slightly gray and white lesions on the penis.

4. Rashes caused by drugs

Some rashes can be caused because of the drugs that you are using. These rashes are either caused by an allergic reaction or by the side effect of certain medicines. These medicines can be the ones which are anti-inflammatory, pain killers or antibiotics. These medicines can affect the genitals and cause swelling, blisters and redness on them.

5. Genital Psoriasis

This kind of rash causes shiny, dark red patches on the tip of the penis. Since this area of penis is always covered, this rash usually stays in a moist state. These rashes can develop irrespective of your circumcision.

6. Contact dermatitis

This rash is itchy and red, and is caused by exposure of the skin to a foreign substance. These substances cause irritation in the skin, and can be in the form of chemicals in soap, detergents, perfumes, etc. A rash will develop after a few minutes or hours of being exposed to these chemicals. They can last for as long as a month. So, the moment you feel irritation or itchiness, check the products you used and avoid using them from then on.

7. Know when to get medical help

You can ignore your penis rash to some extent. But do consult a doctor in case the rashes are painful, they appear like blisters, they leak fluid, or appear as a red streak on your penis. 


RELATED STORIES

'It's Only A Headache? Sometimes, It's More Than That'

'6 Things You Need To Know About Lupus'


More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica
Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Cancer-Causing Virus Can Lurk In Your Throat

Fit Children Have Healthier Lungs In Adulthood

How Sweet It Was: Saying Goodbye To Sugar

Breastfeeding Cuts Mother's Hypertension Risk; Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding

64% Women Experience Insomnia During Late Pregnancy

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------