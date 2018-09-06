It Is The End Of Section 377: But Before That, Let's Get Some Facts About Homosexuality Straight; Supreme Court Gives Verdict
End of Section 377: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality and said that Section 377 - which puts a ban on consensual gay sex - is arbitrary and irrational. Its time we get our facts straight about homosexuality.
The Supreme Court ruled out Section 377 from the constitution
HIGHLIGHTS
- Homosexuality is not a disease, mental disorder or any defect
- You cannot convince a homosexual person to change sexual orientation
- Homosexuality is no longer a crime in India
In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, a much awaited moment in the gay rights movement in the country. The Supreme Court reversed its own 2013 decision and said that Section 377 - which puts a ban on consensual gay sex - is arbitrary and irrational. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra read out the judgement which stated that we have to bid adieu to prejudices and empower all citizens. Everyone is entitled to their individualism and every individual's choice needs to be respected. The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) Community possesses equal rights under the constitution, it was mentioned in the court.
It is undoubtedly one of the happiest moments in the country today. However, myths and misconceptions about homosexuality continue to exist and many may not be aware of basic facts about homosexuality.
Let's see some facts about homosexuality as there is an end to Section 377 in the country:
1. Homosexuality is a sexual orientation where a person feels attracted to the same sex or gender as him/herself. Homosexual men and women are referred to as gay or lesbian respectively.
2. Homosexuality is not a disease, mental disorder or any defect. It is common to be unsure or uncomfortable with your sexuality. Talking about sexuality to your loved ones can help become more comfortable with your sexuality.
3. There is no cause of homosexuality. It is totally on the basis of an individual's choice and preference. Some researchers believe it is a result of one's genes, socialization and other individual factors or an interplay of them all.
4. You cannot convince a homosexual person to be heterosexual or change his/her sexuality. You cannot pressurize someone to change their sexuality. It can lead to stress, anxiety and depression. It can also hamper a person's physical, mental and emotional health.
5. It takes time until a person realises whether s/he is homosexual or bisexual or heterosexual. Many people tend to experiment to see what makes them comfortable and happy. The decision to choose your sexuality may be hard and difficult to accept initially.
6. Once you take a decision and are affirmative about being homosexual, you can talk about it with your friends and family. At times people are already aware about their sexual orientation and then it might not be that difficult to open up about it.
7. In case you feel inquisitive or are unsure about your sexuality, try and talk to a doctor. You might feel depressed and have doubts about your gender identity. Seeking expert advice can be helpful in this case.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.