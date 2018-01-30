Did You Know Men Too Go Through Menopause? Know All About The Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause is a condition where testosterone production in males begin to drop after a certain age.
Male menopause causes several changes in men's body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Andropause is a slow process as compared to menopause
- Andropausal men might be able to father, but there can be complications
- There is no age in particular when men might be struck with andropause
As a condition, menopause has been considered as a term exclusive to only women. It happens to women between the age of 40 to 50, sometimes even earlier or later. Menopause is defined when a woman doesn't get her periods for 12 months. Her ovaries stop functioning and there are numerous physical and mental changes that she undergoes during menopause. However, not just women, but even men undergo menopause after the age of 30 or later. Testosterone levels begin to drop in males by 1% every year after the age of 30 or later, and the condition is known as andropause.
What is andropause or male menopause?
There is no period in particular or well-defined for andropause or male menopause. Experts say that decrease in testosterone production in males can also be because of conditions like diabetes. Other symptoms that testosterone levels in males are decreasing include depression, fatigue, weakness and even sexual problems.
How are menopause and andropause different?
Unlike menopause, andropause is a comparatively slow process. While the ovaries stop functioning totally, the testes still are able to produce testosterone, though fewer. A healthy man is capable of producing sperm till the age of 80 or later. The functioning of testes changes dramatically between ages 50 and 70.
Symptoms of andropause
Just like menopause, andropause too causes various physical and mental changes in men. Men tend to feel depressed, lower levels of energy, experience difficulty in sleeping, reduced size of testes, development of breasts, loss of hair on the body, reduced sexual inclination and lower self-confidence.
Can men father post andropause?
While menopausal women cannot be pregnant again, there are chances that men are capable of fathering even after striking andropause. But this may give room to several complications because of the quality of the sperm. The child might also be prone to risks of various diseases.
