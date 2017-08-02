Home » Pregnancy » World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Health Benefits For The Mother And Child
World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Health Benefits For The Mother And Child
Many medical authorities strongly recommend breastfeeding. Breast milk contains antibodies that help the baby fight viruses and bacteria. It is advantageous for the mother as well. On World Breastfeeding Week, know the benefits.
World Breastfeeding Week: Breastfeeding protects the infants from diseases
The decision to breast feed your child is a personal matter. But many medical authorities strongly recommend breastfeeding. Breast milk contains antibodies that help the baby fight viruses and bacteria. Breastfeeding is advantageous for the mother as well. It helps in reducing the pregnancy weight. Moreover, it lowers the risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Also, breast feeding elevates the risk of having asthma or allergies. Babies who are breastfed for the first six months have lesser ear infections and respiratory illnesses as it contains all the vitamins and nutrients that are essential for the baby. On World Breastfeeding Week, we discuss the benefits.:
1. Boosting child's intelligence: Various researchers have found that breast feeding is helpful for the cognitive development of the child. Experts say that the emotional bonding that takes place during breastfeeding contributes to development of the brain.
2. Protecting the baby from obesity: Breast fed babies have lesser obesity rates than formula fed babies. They have more leptin and gut bacteria. Breast milk contains less insulin than formula. Breastfed babies are better at eating until their hunger is satisfied, leading to healthier eating patterns as they grow. Mother's milk has more leptin, a hormone that helps in regulating appetite and fat.
3. Fighting Diseases: Breast fed baby has strong immune system and lower risk of allergies, celiac diseases and diabetes. They have a lower incidence of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and diabetes. They respond better to immunizations against Polio, Diphtheria and Tetanus.
4. Nutrition: Mother's milk has all the vital nutrients that a newborn requires. It is thick, rich and contains all the beneficial compounds. Often called the "perfect food" breast milk has lactose and protein (whey and casein) and is easily digested by the baby. Apart from this it is comprised of many vitamins and minerals that are must for the child.
