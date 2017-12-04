A Piece Of Cheese A Day Can Keep Heart Attacks Away!
This new research states that a limited amount of cheese consumed each day can reduce heart attack risk.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regulated amount of cheese of every day can reduce heart attack risk
- Calcium obtained from dairy products can help reduce body fat
- Over 2000 varieties of cheese are available around the world
Good news for cheese lovers!
New research shows that eating a regulated amount of cheese every day can reduce your risk of heart attacks and stroke. These results have come into picture soon after a study showed that cheese is linked to higher life expectancy. The research shows that eating a regulated amount of cheese, a cube size as small as a match box can reduce heart attack risk by 14%.
All forms of cheese are rich in minerals, protein and vitamins which can protect you against cardiovascular diseases. Cheese is also rich in calcium, this means that even though it is high in fats, only a limited amount of that fat is absorbed by the body. This effect was seen greatest in people eating one and a half ounces of cheese every day which is as much as 40gms a day.
Scientists further explained that cheese helps in reducing the bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol in the body.
Ian Givens, Professor of Food Chain Nutrition at Reading University reacted to this research by saying that calcium obtained from dairy products like cheese play an important role in reducing body fat.
He said, "They do seem to be associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and - particularly with yoghurt - Type 2 diabetes, which is an area of research we are trying to develop because there are 700 new cases every day. The biggest element in cheese appears to be the close association between calcium and fat."
He further added, "There is a link between the fat and calcium which makes the fat less digestible."
Sophie Clarke, of the British Cheese Board, said, "Far from having a negative effect, a number of large studies have shown dairy products to have a protective effect on factors relating to heart health. Looking specifically at cheese, a number of studies show no association between eating cheese and heart disease."
The study was published European Journal of Nutrition.
Check out the top 5 healthiest cheeses:
1. Feta cheese
2. String cheese
3. Swiss cheese
4. Parmesan cheese
5. Cottage cheese
Were you aware of these facts about cheese?
1. Over 2000 varieties of cheese are available around the world and mozzarella is the most popular variety.
2. It takes 10 pounds of milk to make 1 pound of cheese. So a lot of milk would have been wasted if it wasn't for cheese.
3. Cheese is made not just from cow, buffalo or goat milk. Cheese is also made from camel and horse milk.
4. Some varieties of cheese like mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss and American are known for preventing tooth decay.
5. Cheese production in the world is more than the combined worldwide production of coffee, tobacco, tea and cocoa beans.
