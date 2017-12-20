Here's Why You Should Never Sleep With Your Phone Next To Your Head!
Have you been sleeping with your phone close to your head? You need to stop now and read on to find out why
Sleeping with phone close to the head could increase brain cancer risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Radio frequency energy emitted by phones can increase cancer risk
- You must avoid using your phone when it shows only one or two signal bars
- Wireless headsets emit less energy than phones
Do you keep your phone next to your bed or near your head before going off to sleep? Beware! You could be increasing your risk of developing brain cancer, says a recent study. Radio frequency energy emitted by phones can be the reason for increased cancer risk. It could also be blamed tumour in acoustic nerves and the salivary glands, Express.co.uk reports. The same energy is also linked to low sperm count and less mobility of sperms.
Researchers, however, have not revealed any definite ill-effects of using mobile phones but people who wish to cut down their risk of developing brain cancer in any way should keep their phones away from their head before going off to sleep.
The Department of Health said, "When a phone sends signals to a tower, the radio frequency energy goes from the phone's antenna out in all directions, including into the head and body of the person using the phone. Cell phones work by sending and receiving signals to and from cell phone towers. Don't sleep with your phone in your bed or near your head."
Another way of reducing cancer risk is keeping the cell phone in a bag or purse and not the pocket. You must also avoid using your phone when it shows only one or two signal bars. When phone signals are weak, it sends out more radio frequency energy to improve connection to signal towers.
You could also cut your cancer risk by using wireless headsets as they emit less energy than your phone. Researchers are working to find out if cell phones play a role in cancer development or not.
