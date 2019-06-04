White Bread Vs Brown Bread: Which One Is Healthier?
White bread vs brown bread: What's the difference? Which one is healthier for you and your family? And if you're trying to lose weight, should you have them at all? All questions answered right here!
Brown bread has more fibre than white bread
This simple rivalry has plagued consumers around the world for ages. Which is healthier, white or brown bread? There are numerous characteristics one must look out for, when deciding which bread to buy. But, buyers still must beware that the quality of brown bread or white bread isn't standard. They vary with price, brand, geographical location etc. It is important to know the distinction between white bread and brown bread for people who are trying to lose weight. One might be richer in fibre than the other, but are they really weight loss friendly? Read below to know the answer to more of such questions.
White bread vs brown bread: Which is healthier?
1. Sugar: Brown bread contains almost 1.6 times the sugar content as compared to white bread. This is because of the use of caramel to create the brown colouring in the bread. This indicates that the flour used to produce both of these varieties of bread is the same, just the added caramel in brown bread, alters its colour and texture.
2. Protein content: With the same serving, brown bread has a marginally higher protein content, with a 0.5 gms difference per 100 gms serving of bread. This difference is not very significant, but certainly adds to the nutritional benefit of having brown bread.
3. Fats: Brown bread holds a significantly higher fat content, and saturated fatty acids content. Brown breads holds 1.08 gms of fat as compared to white bread's 0.52 gms per 100 gms serving. Correspondingly, the saturated fatty acid content in brown bread is also more than double that of white bread. This is not a significant difference in small servings, but when consumed in greater quantities, can be a key differentiator, in favour of white bread.
4. Dietary fibre: This is the key difference that gives brown bread the edge. The dietary fibre content in brown bread is significantly higher, at 3 gms per 100 gms serving, as compared to the negligible amount of fibre in white bread. High fibre foods are instrumental in controlling your blood sugar level, and will also make you full quicker, creating a defence against over eating. Fibre will also absorb the sugar better, making it beneficial for diabetes patients.
5. Iron: This too is a point in favour of brown bread. Holding nearly 3 times as much iron content as white bread, brown bread is beneficial for those with iron deficiencies. An iron deficiency will slow down the production of haemoglobin in your body, which reduces the oxygen carrying capacity of the red blood cells. Lack of oxidisation in various parts of the body, leads to excessive cramping, feeling tired, cold and at times dizzy.
6. Calcium: 100 mg of calcium in brown bread narrowly beats out the 91 mg of the same in white bread. Calcium is an extremely important mineral for the human body as it is instrumental in bone development, muscle contraction, blood clotting, nerve impulse and even regulation of the heart beat.
Therefore, there is no clear winner in the above situation, it depends on your dietary needs. If you require higher doses of protein, iron, calcium and fibre, but don't mind higher fats and sugar, brown bread is your calling. But, if you absolutely want to minimise your fat and sugar intake, go no further than white bread. Also note that both varieties of breads are high in refined carbs and excluding them from your diet may be the best when you are trying to lose weight.
