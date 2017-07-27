ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Boost Your Iron Levels By Eating These Foods

Boost Your Iron Levels By Eating These Foods

Iron is one of the most important mineral in our body, and its inadequacy could lead to various health complications.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 27, 2017 11:33 IST
2-Min Read
Boost Your Iron Levels By Eating These Foods

Eat these food items to increase your iron levels

Iron is one of the most important mineral in our body, and its inadequacy could lead to various health complications. Iron deficiency is one of the major symptoms in several diseases. Excessive amount of iron also leads to harm, thus it becomes essential that you keep your iron level regulated. Iron is an essential part of Haemoglobin, the chemical we need to transport oxygen from longs to blood vessels. We also need iron to avoid sore muscles. Even for thyroid, it does wonders as it helps its conversion to a more biologically active thyroid. Iron also helps in strengthening your bones and its deficiency can cause stunted growth. But don't worry, you just have to introduce these foods to your diet and you don't have to fear iron deficiency again.

Spinach - Yes you can become just like Popeye. Despite researches claiming that it has non heme iron, which is not that helpful for our body, it does have the right amount of iron to boost your levels. It has 2.7 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of spinach. It is an amazing leafy vegetable to include in your diet.

Beans - These are a very good and cheap source of iron. You can eat them with almost anything and they can do wonders about your iron deficiency. It has 5.1 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of beans.
RELATED STORIES

'Are You Having Excessive Hair Loss? Know the Causes'

'Is Too Much Green Tea Bad For Health? This Is The Ideal Amount'


Dark Chocolate - Eating regular amount of dark chocolate can reverse your iron deficiency anaemia. Per 100 gram it contains 11.9 milligrams of iron. It's not just a satisfying dessert, but also a healthy snack to replenish your iron levels.

Green Peas - They're not just an excellent source of iron, but are also very rich in phytonutrients. A 100 gram of green peas gives 10 milligrams of iron. Don't overcook or heat these, as it affects their nutritional quality, instead boil them for use.

Lentils - They have a high content of slow burning complex carbohydrates and they can boost your energy by replenishing your iron stores. They're particularly effective for menstruating women. It contains 3.3 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of lentils.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------