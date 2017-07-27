Home » Living Healthy » Boost Your Iron Levels By Eating These Foods
Boost Your Iron Levels By Eating These Foods
Iron is one of the most important mineral in our body, and its inadequacy could lead to various health complications.
Eat these food items to increase your iron levels
Iron is one of the most important mineral in our body, and its inadequacy could lead to various health complications. Iron deficiency is one of the major symptoms in several diseases. Excessive amount of iron also leads to harm, thus it becomes essential that you keep your iron level regulated. Iron is an essential part of Haemoglobin, the chemical we need to transport oxygen from longs to blood vessels. We also need iron to avoid sore muscles. Even for thyroid, it does wonders as it helps its conversion to a more biologically active thyroid. Iron also helps in strengthening your bones and its deficiency can cause stunted growth. But don't worry, you just have to introduce these foods to your diet and you don't have to fear iron deficiency again.
Spinach - Yes you can become just like Popeye. Despite researches claiming that it has non heme iron, which is not that helpful for our body, it does have the right amount of iron to boost your levels. It has 2.7 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of spinach. It is an amazing leafy vegetable to include in your diet.
Beans - These are a very good and cheap source of iron. You can eat them with almost anything and they can do wonders about your iron deficiency. It has 5.1 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of beans.
Dark Chocolate - Eating regular amount of dark chocolate can reverse your iron deficiency anaemia. Per 100 gram it contains 11.9 milligrams of iron. It's not just a satisfying dessert, but also a healthy snack to replenish your iron levels.
Green Peas - They're not just an excellent source of iron, but are also very rich in phytonutrients. A 100 gram of green peas gives 10 milligrams of iron. Don't overcook or heat these, as it affects their nutritional quality, instead boil them for use.
Lentils - They have a high content of slow burning complex carbohydrates and they can boost your energy by replenishing your iron stores. They're particularly effective for menstruating women. It contains 3.3 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of lentils.
Spinach - Yes you can become just like Popeye. Despite researches claiming that it has non heme iron, which is not that helpful for our body, it does have the right amount of iron to boost your levels. It has 2.7 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of spinach. It is an amazing leafy vegetable to include in your diet.
Beans - These are a very good and cheap source of iron. You can eat them with almost anything and they can do wonders about your iron deficiency. It has 5.1 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of beans.
Dark Chocolate - Eating regular amount of dark chocolate can reverse your iron deficiency anaemia. Per 100 gram it contains 11.9 milligrams of iron. It's not just a satisfying dessert, but also a healthy snack to replenish your iron levels.
Green Peas - They're not just an excellent source of iron, but are also very rich in phytonutrients. A 100 gram of green peas gives 10 milligrams of iron. Don't overcook or heat these, as it affects their nutritional quality, instead boil them for use.
Lentils - They have a high content of slow burning complex carbohydrates and they can boost your energy by replenishing your iron stores. They're particularly effective for menstruating women. It contains 3.3 milligrams of iron per 100 grams of lentils.
Comments