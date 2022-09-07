Home »  Living Healthy »  Thyroid: Foods To Avoid If You Suffer From Hypothyroidism

Thyroid: Foods To Avoid If You Suffer From Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism: In this article, we discuss the foods to be avoided in case one suffers from Hypothyroidism.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: Sep 7, 2022 01:39 IST
3-Min Read
Thyroid: Foods To Avoid If You Suffer From Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism: Alcohol can worsen hypothyroidism symptoms

Hypothyroidism is a disorder in which the thyroid gland is unable to make enough of the hormones it is expected to produce. A few of the most common symptoms of thyroid are, gaining weight, lethargy, poor memory/ forgetfulness, hoarse voice, drying of hair, etc. Living with Hypothyroidism can be difficult and certain foods might worsen the condition.

Here are some food groups you should avoid if you are a thyroid patient:

1. Processed foods


RELATED STORIES
related

Do You Think Your Thyroid Medication Is Not Working? Find Out The Possible Reasons

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary states the possible causes behind why your thyroid medication isn’t working.

related

Nutritionist Shares 4 Things You Didn't To Know About ThyroidDisease

Women are up to 8 times more likely to have a thyroid condition than men, says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Processed foods include packaged pre-cooked foods (potato chips, wafers, etc.), cooked frozen foods (fries, chicken nuggets, etc.), and so on. Majority of the processed foods contain high levels of sodium and people that suffer from thyroid are advised to avoid or reduce the consumption of sodium. A high-sodium diet has proven to increase blood pressure in average human beings, this is worse for people suffering from thyroid.

2. Cruciferous vegetables


Cruciferous vegetables are mostly green leafy vegetables. These include cauliflower, kale, lettuce, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and so on. Although cruciferous vegetables are full of nutrients, studies have found that the body might have trouble utilising iodine in case it is consuming any of these vegetables. Hence, we advise you to consume only a limited amount of cruciferous vegetables. 

3. Soybeans and their products

Soybeans and their products such as tofu, edamame, miso, etc. have proven to contain compounds called isoflavones. Isoflavones might increase your chances of getting thyroid. In case you do suffer from thyroid, these products might nullify the effect of your thyroid medication. 

4. Gluten

Experts suggest foods that contain the protein gluten (wheat, rye, barley) should be avoided by thyroid patients. Gluten has been proven to reduce the effect of thyroid medication. Furthermore, many people that suffer from thyroid also have celiac disease, which requires the patient to give up gluten completely. 

5. Foods high in fats

Although the body does require some healthy fats, unhealthy fatty foods can poorly affect the health of thyroid patients. Fatty foods would include fried foods, meat, certain dairy products, and so on. Fats have been proven to reduce the absorption of thyroid medication by the body.

6. High-fibre foods

Some of the most common high-fibre foods are beans, legumes, bread, vegetables, and so on. High-fibre foods are known to overwork the digestive system as they take longer to break down. This may even affect the effects of thyroid medication on the body. In fact, in case you consume a high-fibre diet, you may have to ask your doctor to increase your thyroid medication to increase its effectiveness. 

7. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol has various negative effects on the body, one of which is worsening thyroid. For thyroid patients, doctors suggest reducing the consumption of alcohol to almost zero. Alcohol can have adverse effects on the levels of hormones the thyroid produces. Furthermore, excess alcohol consumption can restrict the body from using thyroid hormones.

In conclusion, some of the healthier known foods can also have adverse effects on your health as well as medication. To keep your symptoms manageable and medications effective, we advise you to thoroughly research what foods are to be consumed and avoided.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Anabolic Steroids: How They Work, Dangers, Misuse And Legal Alternatives

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases