This Is A Dangerous White Toxin We Eat Daily - No Its Not Salt Or Sugar!
Excess intake of sodium glutamate (also known as MSG) has been linked to increasing cravings, overeating and obesity.
Canned foods usually contain added sodium glutamate
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sodium glutamate has same effect on brain cells as drugs
- The salt is added in foods like chips, sausages, beer, etc.
- It can cause dizziness, hypertension and even diabetes
Sodium glutamate or E621 (monosodium glutamate (MSG)) is something that we consume on a daily basis. It is one of the most common additives in manufactured foods and many restaurants and eating joints use it in their foods too. It is usually in the form of white crystalline powder and looks very similar to salt and sugar. With a taste like meat soup, sodium glutamate is added to food because it imparts a special flavour to it. Excess intake of sodium glutamate has been linked to increasing cravings, overeating and obesity.
Some of the food items which contain sodium glutamate are canned foods, sausages, chips, prepared soups, hot dogs, beer and many more. Experts suggest that sodium glutamate should not be consumed more than 1.5 gm in adults and even lesser in children.
Other harmful effects of sodium glutamate are as follows:
1. Sodium glutamate has the same affect on brain cells as drugs. It can make us feel addicted and is easily absorbed in the blood and brain. They cause a change in the genes that take care of our sense of taste.
2. Research says that over 2,00,000 tons of sodium glutamate is used all across the world. Excess consumption of this salt can cause problems like migraine, dizziness, hormonal imbalance, nausea, weakness, chest pain and much more.
3. Affecting our tongue receptors, sodium glutamate makes food tastier than it actually is.
4. It makes us addicted to food in a way that we feel like eating anything and everything that we get when we feel hungry.
5. Some studies have shown that there has been increased number of diabetes cases because of sodium glutamate in food.
6. Malfunctioning of the adrenal gland, high blood pressure or hypertension and stroke are other risks that can be caused by excessive consumption of sodium glutamate.
In the meantime, usage of salt is extremely beneficial for food manufacturers as it brings down the cost of production and increases sales. Before buying packaged food from the market, make sure to check the labels and ingredients stated at the back. Avoid buying foods which have added MSG in them.
