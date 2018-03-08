These Exercises Are Best For Relieving Cervical Pain
Cervical pain is one of the many cons of modern lifestyle.
Cervical pain is an age-related problem
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cervical pain is more likely to happen after 40
- Long working hours and lack of enough sleep are possible causes of it
- Cervical pain can be relieved by a few neck exercises
A pain in the neck or cervical pain is an age-related problem which hits many individuals after they hit the age of 40. The pain is part of the many cons of modern lifestyle which involves long working hours and lack of enough rest. In times when people are spending as much as 10 hours on sitting in front of the computer and not even half an hour to exercising, ailments like cervical pain become inevitable. Medically known as cervical spondylosis, cervical osteroarthritis and neck arthritis, this condition can be dealt with by doing a few exercises.
1. Neck drop and raise exercise
You can either sit on a chair or stand up straight to perform this exercise. Drop your head forward slowly until your chin touches your chest and rest there for a few seconds. Slowly release and push your head slightly backwards. Hold for the few seconds. Repeat the process around 5 times. It will help in flexibility and movement of your neck.
2. Neck rotation
Neck rotation too is a good exercise for the sides of your neck. Stand or sit in a good posture with your back straight. Rotate your neck slowly and rest for a few seconds when on either sides. Repeat the process for 5 times on each side.
3. Shoulder rolls
Shoulder exercises too can help in strengthening your neck. For shoulder rolls, you can either stand up straight or sit on a chair. Slowly and firmly roll your shoulders up back and down. Repeat the process 5 times.
4. Sideways head tilt
You can either sit on a chair or stand up straight to perform this exercise. Slowly tilt your head towards left shoulder while keeping your right shoulder down and vice versa. Hold on the position for a few seconds and repeat the sequence at least 5 times. This helps in improving motion on the side of your neck.
5. Neck retraction
Stand or sit up straight. Try to pull your chin in without pushing it down. Hold on the position for a few seconds until you feel a stretch on the neck. Repeat the process 5 times.
7. Side bending with hands
Sit on a chair for side bending with hands. Your head should be in a neutral position. Place your hand around or above your ear, apply slight pressure and meet resistance with head.
8. Neck extension and flexion
To perform neck extension, you need to place your palms at the base of your head and put slight pressure. Try to meet the resistance with your neck and head.
For neck flexion, put your index and middle fingers of both hands between your eyes. While applying slight backward pressure, try and meet the resistance with your head and neck.
9. Sideways stretching of neck
For sideways stretching of neck, push your right ear towards your right shoulder until you feel a stretch on your neck on the left side. Repeat the process on the other side and hold for a few seconds on either side.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.