The Best Herb For Insomnia: Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has stress-reducing, anti-inflammatory properties that make the herb effective to treat insomnia.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 13, 2018 05:53 IST
3-Min Read
Ashwagandha can help in treating insomnia

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Excessive stress can cause insomnia
  2. Sleep disruption can have an adverse impact on your health
  3. Ashwagandha makes the body more active and restore sleep balance

Chronic stress and endlessly hectic schedules are some of the major reasons why a lot of people suffer from insomnia in the present times. This stress is majorly caused because living constantly under pressures of coping up with responsibility and meeting targets at work. Getting a proper sleep is important for health. Good quality of sleep performs the function of repairing and rejuvenating the body. A condition like insomnia can be caused because of disruption in the body's circadian rhythms or sleep-wake homeostasis.

 

foods causing insomnia

 

Circadian rhythm is referred to our body clock, which is aligned with the day and night cycle. Sleep-wake homeostasis is referred to the increase and decrease in levels of sleep regulating substance in the brain. This is based on the time spent awake and time spent sleeping.

Normally, the human body can self-regulate sleep cycle. The longer a person stays awake and active, the more s/he feels the urge to sleep, and vice versa.

But the disruption in sleep cycle can cause insomnia wherein the body loses its ability to increase or decrease sleep regulating substances at the right time in the right amounts.

 
stress
 

Factors that disrupt sleep

Any imbalance in the body systems can adversely affect your sleep. Stress is a major disruptor in the normal functioning of the human body. Stress leads to an increase in cortisol levels in the body and makes the body respond to the stress more actively. When your cortisol levels are consistently high, it can force your body to stay active, even against natural sleep rhythms. Studies say that people who suffer from insomnia experience high levels of cortisol levels at night
 

stress


Let's take a look at how ashwagandha can treat insomnia

Ashwagandha is known to be a herb which can act on various systems in the body, including the immune system, neurological system, reproductive system, endocrinal system and reproductive system.

1. Ayurveda recommends use of ashwagandha for improving overall health and strength and counter lethargy and fatigue.

2. Ashwagandha improves functioning of thyroid and boosts metabolism.

3. Antibacterial and immune-modulating properties of ashwagandha help in warding off infections and faster recovery.

4. Ashwagandha helps in dealing with stress by reducing cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body.

5. Ashwagandha has properties that can help in reducing and repairing damage to brain cells.

6. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can increase key antioxidant enzymes in the body.

It is because of these properties that ashwangandha is considered as an effective herb to counter insomnia. It makes the body more active helps in restoring the natural mechanisms of sleep.

You can have 300 mg of ashawagandha extract twice a day in order to treat insomnia effectively and safely. Take full-spectrum and high concentration of ashwagandha extract. You can also have it as a daily tonic by consuming 1 or 2 tsp of its root extract every day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Home Remedies

