Role Of Vitamins In Weight Loss: All You Need To Know
Vitamins for weight loss: To lose weight and gain health, eating right and healthy is very important. The amount of your vitamin intake can determine weight loss. Read here to know how vitamins help aid the weight loss process.
Eating healthy and nutritious food is important for weight loss
In this article we talk about how and which vitamins help aid the weight loss process:
1. Omega 3 fatty acids
There is some evidence which suggests that omega 3 fatty acids can aid weight loss. However, a strong claim regarding inclusion of omega 3 fatty acid aiding weight loss cannot be made. Nonetheless, omega 3 fatty acids are really good for your health. They are good for heart health. Fatty fish such as salmon, herring, mackerel, sardines and tuna are all great examples of foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids. You can eat these varieties of fish for a couple of times in a week.
2. Vitamin B12
There is very less evidence which shows that Vitamin B12 supplement can help in weight loss. The body needs Vitamin B12 in order to support functioning of nerves and blood cells. Vitamin B12 also performs the function of producing DNA. Foods rich in Vitamin B12 include dairy products, tuna, eggs, etc.
3. Calcium
Calcium increases the process of breakdown of fat in cells. Increasing your calcium intake can help in aiding weight loss. The body needs calcium for healthy bones, blood vessels, muscles and nerves. Food sources of calcium include dairy products, tofu, dark leafy greens. These foods are low in fat and can thus be successfully included in your weight loss regime.
4. Vitamin D
Vitamin D and calcium are required in the body for healthy and strong bones. However, experts aren't sure if the two can help in weight loss or not. There are a few researchers which do claim that these vitamins can help in weight loss in overweight postmenopausal women. Foods that are considered to be good sources of Vitamin D include fatty fish such as herring, tuna and mackerel. Moreover, the body produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Hence, it is important to spend some time under the sun in order to produce Vitamin D.
Thus, vitamin supplements may not be that helpful when it comes weight loss. The key to weight loss is to burn more calories than you consume in day. Work on boosting your metabolism and exercise regularly. This is the ultimate mantra to weight loss!
