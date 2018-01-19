Post Pregnancy Hair Loss: Tips And Treatments
So you enjoyed long, lustrous and beautiful hair during pregnancy, but soon after your little bundle of joy came in this world, your hair starts falling at a shocking pace. Though it will take approximately 8 months to get back to normal, you can follow some basic rules to ensure hair health and prevent excess hair fall. Take a look.
Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, D and in zinc to control hair fall
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, D and in zinc to control hair fall
- Don't wash your hair too often
- Egg white hair masks can help in controlling hair loss
So you enjoyed long, lustrous and beautiful hair during pregnancy, but soon after your little bundle of joy came in this world, your hair starts falling at a shocking pace. What could be worse than that sight! And you simply can't afford to shift your focus anywhere else from your baby. Post-pregnancy hair loss is due to the declining estrogen levels after pregnancy. Well, newly-blessed mums, you need not worry. You won't go bald, it's just the hormones and they will soon calm down.
Though it will take approximately 8 months to get back to normal, you can follow some basic rules to ensure hair health and prevent excess hair fall. Take a look.
1. Nutrient-rich diet
Eat foods rich in Vitamin C, D and in zinc to control hair fall. Besides this, you can add some vitamin supplements to your diet too like Vitamin E and biotin.
2. Don't wash your hair too often
Don't wash them every now and then like you used to before pregnancy. Now that they are comparatively weaker, you need to keep them safe. Wash your hair three times a week with a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. Also, use a wide-toothed comb to release the tangles. Use biotin-rich and silica-rich shampoos.
3. Don't tie them too tightly
Avoid tying them high-up and very tightly. This way your hair follicles can become weak and break easily. Let them free, allow them to breath or secure them with loose rubber bands and clips.
Also Read: Here's How You Can Get Rid Of Post Pregnancy Belly Fat
4. Avoid all sorts of chemical treatments
Refrain from colouring, straightening, curling or pressing your hair. You basically need to avoid all sorts of heating treatments, if necessary; you can use the cool treatments instead. Also, if you wish to apply something on your hair, ensure that it is natural like henna.
Besides these basic rules, there are a couple of home remedies you can try to curb hair loss. Take a look.
1. Egg white hair mask
Egg white hair masks can help in controlling hair loss. Blend one egg white with two spoons of olive oil and apply this mask on your hair. Allow it to rest for 30 minutes and then wash it off.
2. Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) water
Soak a few methi seeds in a glass of water overnight. Now strain this water and apply it on your scalp. Allow it to rest for an hour or two. Do this twice a week for best results.
3. Massage your scalp
With any hair oil of your choice, massage your hair for 5 minutes every day. This will improve blood circulation to your scalp and improve hair growth. Use the same technique while shampooing your hair.
4. Reduce your stress levels
Stress is one of the major factors which lead to hair loss. Take some time out for yourself, meditate a while, practice yoga and relax yourself.
Also Read: Mums-To-Be, These Exercises Are What You Need For A Healthy Baby
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------